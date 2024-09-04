Check out Steph Curry's best moments with the Warriors last season after agreeing to a one-year, $62.6 million extension. (1:59)

The NBA's 79th season is right around the corner with the Oct. 22 opening night tip-off less than seven weeks away!

We're anticipating another historic season full of big moments, eye-catching plays and -- most importantly -- milestones and records surpassed.

LeBron James enters his 22nd season as the oldest active NBA player. He could be joined by his son, Bronny James, which would mark the first time a father-son duo shared the floor as teammates in NBA history.

James is also chasing another scoring record -- trying to become the first player to hit 50,000 career points. And, after a stupefying Olympics debut, Stephen Curry will look to extend his lead on the all-time 3-point leaderboard in his 16th season in the Bay.

From Nikola Jokic's amazing triple-doubles to Kevin Durant's climb up the all-time scoring list, here are some of the biggest milestones to keep an eye on for the 2024-25 NBA season.

LeBron James makes his mark ... once again

James proved throughout his illustrious career that there are few records and milestones that he cannot attain.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is already making history entering his 22nd season in the league, tying Vince Carter for most in NBA history. James is no stranger to the pressure of the pros, entering the league when he was just 18 years old. On his birthday on Dec. 30, James will also become the first player to play in the NBA as both a teenager and a 40-year-old.

LeBron James is entering his 22nd season in the NBA and is currently the oldest active player in the league. (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

After passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar two seasons ago to claim the NBA's all-time scoring title, James is only 850 minutes shy of passing the all-time great again for most regular-season minutes. James averaged 35.3 regular-season minutes last season, and if he stays healthy and can handle the load, James can reach this mark by the Lakers' 24th game on Dec. 8 against the Portland Trail Blazers. He can also pass Abdul-Jabbar (1,560) for most regular-season contests played if he manages to play 69 games, trailing only Robert Parish (1,611) for the most.

Most notably, Bronny James, after being selected at No. 55 in the 2024 NBA draft, will step onto the court with his father as teammates, marking the first time in league history that a father-son duo will play together in the NBA -- assuming they both play next season.

Every point counts

James followed up his achievement of becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer two seasons ago by becoming the first NBA player to pass 40,000 regular-season points in 2023-24. This season, he'll separate himself from the pack even more and become the first player to reach 50,000 points, combined regular-season and postseason. He needs just 1,364 points (well below his 1,984 total from last season) and if he maintains his same points-per-game pace as last regular season, he will hit that mark in his 53rd game.

James also needs just nine more 30-point performances to surpass Michael Jordan for most in NBA history (562 games). James had 22 games with 30-plus points last season.

The next active player on the all-time scoring leaderboard is Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, who needs just 76 points to reach 29,000. Durant averaged 27.1 points per game last season -- if he can stay healthy entering the season, the 14-time All-Star can hit that mark by the Suns' third game against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 26.

Stephen Curry and DeMar DeRozan, two of the most prolific shooters in the league, are within range of 25,000 career points. Curry, entering his 16th season with the Golden State Warriors, needs 1,332 points to hit that mark, an achievable feat (if he maintains last season's scoring pace) by the Warriors' 50th game on Feb. 8 against the Chicago Bulls.

DeRozan, who will join the Sacramento Kings this season after playing the past three years for the Bulls, needs 1,418 points to reach 25,000. If the six-time All-Star can maintain last season's average of 24 points per game, he can hit that mark by the Kings' 59th game, on March 5 against the Denver Nuggets.

From deep!

After becoming the NBA's all-time leading 3-point scorer in 2021, Curry has the chance to become the first player to hit 4,000 3-pointers.

Curry needs 253 3-pointers to hit the mark. He made 357 shots from beyond the arc last season (4.8 per game), and if he continues that pace, he'll reach 4,000 by the Warriors' 52nd game on Feb. 12 against the Mavericks.

Stephen Curry surpassed Ray Allen for the all-time 3-point leader in 2021 and will look to be the first player to reach 4,000 3s this season. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez)

The next active NBA player on this list is LA Clippers guard James Harden. With 2,940 career 3-pointers, Harden needs just 34 more to pass Ray Allen for second most in NBA history.

Karl-Anthony Towns also has a chance this season to join an elite group of 7-footers. The Minnesota Timberwolves big man needs just 25 3-pointers to become the fourth 7-footer to reach 1,000, and join the likes of Dirk Nowitzki, Channing Frye and Lauri Markkanen.

It's the little things that count

James continues to climb multiple leaderboards, including the all-time list for free throws. If James makes at least 142 free throws this season -- he made 303 last regular season -- he'll pass Moses Malone (8,531) for second in NBA history. Karl Malone holds the record with 9,787 made free throws.

Nuggets point guard Russell Westbrook, the NBA's all-time leader in career triple-doubles, needs only one more to hit 200. (He had only one last season.) Entering his 18th season, Westbrook can become the first player to record a triple-double for six different franchises.

Nikola Jokic has 130 career triple-doubles and needs nine more to surpass Magic Johnson for 3rd on the leaderboard. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Westbrook's new teammate Nikola Jokic might have to share the wealth; he's only nine triple-doubles short of passing Magic Johnson for third all time. Jokic was second in the league last season with 25 triple-doubles for a career total of 130. If he keeps that pace, he will definitely make a jump in the standings.

Chris Paul, at 39, is the third-oldest active player in the league behind James and P.J. Tucker. After signing with the San Antonio Spurs, Paul now joins forces with one of the league's youngest and most exciting players in 20-year-old Victor Wembanyama.

Paul currently holds third place on the all-time assist leaderboard with 11,894. This season, he could surpass Jason Kidd (12,091) if he averages anywhere near his assists per game (6.8) from last season. With a target as big as the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama, Paul should be able to climb up the leaderboard.

Research contributed by ESPN Stats & Information's Matt Williams