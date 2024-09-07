Take a look at some of the plays that led to Jamal Murray's four-year, $208 million maximum contract extension with the Nuggets. (1:56)

Denver Nuggets star point guard Jamal Murray has agreed to a four-year, $208 million maximum contract extension, his agents, Jeff Schwartz and Mike George, told ESPN on Saturday.

The deal -- which keeps Murray out of free agency next summer -- ties one of the franchise cornerstones to the Nuggets for a total of five seasons and $244 million.

Murray will earn $36 million this coming season before a bump to $46.4 million in 2025-26. He will make $50.1 million in 2026-27, $53.8 million in 2027-28 and $57.5 million in the final year of the deal, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

Murray, 27, has developed into a devastating running mate with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, a pick-and-roll partner for one of the most impactful combinations in the NBA.

Murray made a remarkable comeback after missing the 2021-2022 season with a torn ACL, returning to help Jokic lead the Nuggets to an NBA championship in the next season.

Murray, one of eight players with multiple 50-point playoff games in NBA history, is the franchise's all-time leader in made 3-point shots. He averaged career highs of 21.2 points and 6.5 assists a season ago.

Murray was one of three players to average 20 points, six assists and 40% 3-point shooting a season ago, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk contributed to this report.