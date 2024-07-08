NBA free agency 2024: Latest signings, news, buzz and reports

Tim Legler breaks down how Klay Thompson will fit alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on the Dallas Mavericks. (0:50)

With the NBA Finals and draft complete, the league's top decision-makers now have their eyes set on the free agency and trade landscape.

The free agency window opened on June 30, and teams and players are are making moves in what has already been an impactful summer of deals and contract extensions.

Stars such as Klay Thompson and Paul George are on the move to new teams (the Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers, respectively) while James Harden agreed to a deal to return to the LA Clippers.

Our NBA insiders will be tracking the latest signings, buzz, news and intel throughout the summer, so stay tuned as we report on the biggest moves that will shape the league.

July 8

2:45 p.m. ET: All-Star guard Paul George said he felt "disrespected" by the Los Angeles Clippers' first offer of two years, $60M. On "Podcast P with Paul George," he then detailed how we would've accepted the same three-year deal the team offered Kawhi Leonard, but was rebuffed.

"Y'all view us the same. We came here together, we want to finish this s--- together," George said. "I'll take what Kawhi got, no problem, I was cool with that and we were still taking less. Kawhi took less, so if Kawhi takes less, it's not about me being paid more than him. Y'all give him that, give me that. They didn't want to do that."

After tabling talks until after the season, George said the Clippers eventually offered him the same deal as Leonard, but George wanted a no-trade clause, which the team declined to include.

"I thought I did enough to earn that [three-year, $150-million deal with a no-trade clause]," George said. "They didn't want to do it. So it was just a stalemate. Ultimately it was like, alright, that ship has sailed ... I love Steve [Ballmer], I love Lawrence [Frank], but at that point it didn't even feel right to come back with that type of energy and be comfortable playing back in LA."

1:07 p.m. ET: Free agent Haywood Highsmith has agreed on a two-year, $11 million deal to return to the Miami Heat, his agent Jerry Dianis told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Highsmith, 27, averaged a career best 20.7 minutes and started 26 games on his way to averaging 6.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and shooting nearly 40 percent on 3-pointers in 2023-24.

11:43 a.m. ET: Free agent center Daniel Theis has agreed on a one-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Theis, who's entering his eighth NBA season, averaged 6.3 points and 4.1 rebounds in 60 games with the Indiana Pacers and LA Clippers last season.

July 6

10:20 p.m. ET: The Sacramento Kings have agreed on a sign-and-trade that will land DeMar DeRozan on a three-year, $74 million contract, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim Bontemps. The deal will also send Harrison Barnes to the San Antonio Spurs and Chris Duarte, two second-round picks and cash to the Chicago Bulls.

7:18 p.m. ET: Free agent forward Dario Saric has agreed on a two-year, $10.6 million deal -- including a player option -- with the Denver Nuggets, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

6:22 p.m. ET: Restricted free agent forward Simone Fontecchio has agreed on a two-year, $16 million contract to return to the Detroit Pistons, his agent, Sam Goldfeder of Excel Basketball, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

2:55 p.m. ET: Free agent forward Miles Bridges has agreed on a three-year, $75 million deal to return to the Charlotte Hornets, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

1:22 p.m. ET: The San Antonio Spurs are trading guard Devonte' Graham and a second-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Hornets will waive Graham, allowing him to become a free agent.

10:44 a.m. ET: Free agent forward Caleb Martin has agreed to a four-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers worth more than $32 million, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

10:44 a.m. ET: The 76ers are waiving forward Paul Reed, who had a non-guaranteed contract for next season, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

10:17 a.m. ET: Free agent guard Malik Beasley will sign a one-year deal with the Detroit Pistons worth more than $6 million, his agency, Hazan Sports Management, confirmed on social media.

July 5

2:59 p.m. ET: Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner has agreed to a five-year, $224M maximum rookie contract extension, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. If Wagner makes an All-NBA team, the deal could be worth as much as $269M.

1:29 p.m. ET: Free agent guard DeMar DeRozan has played his last game for the Chicago Bulls, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Talks on a sign-and-trade with the Sacramento Kings have continued this week, though the Kings will need a third team to facilitate any deal because the Bulls do not want any significant contracts in return.

July 4

2:35 p.m. ET: Free agent Buddy Hield is joining the Golden State Warriors on a sign-and-trade deal guaranteed for two years and $21 million, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Hield gets $18M in the first two years, and a $3M partial guarantee in the third year, plus a player option on a non-guaranteed fourth year. The Warriors will send the Philadelphia 76ers a 2031 second-round pick via the Dallas Mavericks.

July 3

5:14 p.m. ET: The Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent forward PJ Dozier, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

4:04 p.m. ET: Free agent guard/forward Alec Burks has agreed on a one-year deal with the Miami Heat, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Burks averaged 10.4 points per game with the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks last season.

3:28 p.m. ET: Free agent forward Joe Ingles has agreed on a one-year deal to join the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Ingles reunites with his old Utah Jazz teammates Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley.

12:16 p.m. ET: Free agent guard Damion Lee is returning to the Phoenix Suns on a one-year deal, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Lee missed all of the 2023-24 season after injuring the meniscus in his right knee.

8:27 a.m. ET: Free agent LeBron James has agreed to sign a two-year, $104M maximum contract to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal includes a player option and a no-trade clause.

July 2

6:34 p.m. ET: Free agent Kyle Anderson is planning to sign a three-year, $27 million contract with the Golden State Warriors, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal will be complete with a sign-and-trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Golden State is trading a future second-round pick swap and cash in the deal with Minnesota.

5:05 p.m. ET: The Orlando Magic and forward Jonathan Isaac have agreed to a five-year, $84 million contract, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

4:58 p.m. ET: Xavier Tillman and the Boston Celtics reached an agreement on a two-year deal, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

3:15: p.m. ET: Free agent center Moritz Wagner is returning to the Orlando Magic on a two-year, $22 million deal, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

3:00 p.m. ET: Via a post on X, four-time All-Star Kemba Walker announced his retirement. The 34-year-old guard played for the Bobcats, Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks during his 12-year NBA career.

1:45 p.m. ET: Free agent center James Wiseman has agreed to a two-year contract with the Indiana Pacers, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The No. 2 overall pick in 2020, Wiseman played a career-high 63 games for the Detroit Pistons last season.

8:54 a.m. ET: All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has agreed to sign a three-year, $150.3 million maximum contract extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal includes a player option for the 2027-28 season and gives Mitchell a chance to satisfy the NBA's 10-year service criteria, which would allow him to pursue a five-year extension in 2027 that could be worth more than $380 million.

July 1

10 p.m. ET: Free agent center Mo Bamba has agreed to a one-year deal with the LA Clippers, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Bamba spent the last season with the Philadelphia 76ers where he averaged 4.4 points, 1.1. blocks and 4.2 rebounds.

8:25 p.m. ET: Gary Harris has agreed to a two-year, $14 million contract to stay with the Orlando Magic, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Harris, 29, spent the past three-plus seasons in Orlando and has been a solid contributor on defense and in 3-point shooting. The veteran guard helped bolster Orlando's bench and served as a spot starter as the Magic progressed into a playoff team this year.

7:39 p.m. ET: The sign-and-trade is confirmed for Klay Thompson, sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Dallas is sending two second-round picks to the Golden State Warriors, one of which is its own 2031 second-rounder.

5:58 p.m. ET: Free agent center Goga Bitadze is returning to the Orlando Magic on a three-year, $25 million contract, sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

5:50 p.m. ET: The largest contract in NBA history will now belong to Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. The 26-year-old forward has agreed on a five-year, $314 million contract extension that includes a player option and trade kicker, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday. The Celtics also agreed to an extension with guard Derrick White earlier Monday, meaning the defending champs now have every member of their starting lineup under contract through at least 2025-26.

3:35 p.m. ET: Free agent guard De'Anthony Melton agreed to a one-year, $12.8 million deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources told ESPN's Kendra Andrews.

3:25 p.m. ET: The Utah Jazz's Lauri Markkanen has become a prime trade target for teams who missed out on Mikal Bridges this offseason, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"Golden State is one of those teams," said Wojnarowski.

3:00 p.m. ET: With the Los Angeles Lakers striking out on three of the top free agents this offseason, LeBron James could now take the full max from the franchise during free agency, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

2:40 p.m. ET: Free agent forward Nicolas Batum has agreed on a two-year, $9.6 million contract to return to the LA Clippers, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

2:31 p.m. ET: Free agent Klay Thompson plans to join the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $50 million contract with a player option for the final year, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Thompson ends his historic Warriors run as part of a multiteam sign-and-trade that will also send Josh Green to the Charlotte Hornets.

12:47 p.m. ET: Boston Celtics guard Derrick White has agreed on a four-year, $125.9 million contract extension, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal includes a player option.

12:43 p.m. ET: Free agent guard Delon Wright has agreed on a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

11:25 a.m. ET: The Minnesota Timberwolves have re-signed free agent center Luka Garza to a two-year deal, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

10:57 a.m. ET: Free agent center Drew Eubanks has agreed to a two-year, $10M deal with the Utah Jazz, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

10:31 a.m. ET: On "The Hoop Collective" podcast, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said the teams trying to trade for Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen think there's a good chance Utah will move him.

10:25 a.m. ET: Forward Justin Minaya is returning to the Portland Trail Blazers on a two-way contract, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

10:17 a.m. ET: Veteran forward Tobias Harris will sign a two-year, $52M deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

9:58 a.m. ET: Free agent center Isaiah Hartenstein has agreed to sign a three-year, $87M deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 26-year-old Hartenstein averaged 7.8 points and 8.3 rebounds in 25.3 minutes per game last season with the New York Knicks.

9:28 a.m. ET: Free agent center Jalen Smith has agreed to a three-year, $27M contract with the Chicago Bulls, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. In a reserve role for the Indiana Pacers last season, Smith averaged 9.9 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 42% from 3.

9:16 a.m. ET: The Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to long-term extensions with key reserves Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins, sources confirmed to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. Joe will sign a four-year, $48 million deal, while Wiggins will sign for five years, $47 million. The Thunder declined small team options on Joe ($2.1M) and Wiggins ($2M) with the intention of signing them both to longer-term contracts.

8:53 a.m. ET: The Philadelphia 76ers and All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey have agreed to a five-year, $204 million maximum contract extension, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Maxey, 23, made his first All-Star Game in 2024 and averaged 25.9 points, 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game, and shot 37% from 3 last season.

3:30 a.m. ET: Free agent forward Paul George has agreed to sign a four-year, $212 million maximum contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal, which includes a player option for the 2027-28 season, brings George back to the Eastern Conference and pairs him with rising star guard Tyrese Maxey and 2023 MVP Joel Embiid.

1:45 a.m. ET: Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. has agreed on a two-year, $16.3 million deal to stay with the franchise, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. This deal also includes a player option on the 2025-26 season. In his first season with the 76ers, Oubre averaged 15.4 points and led the team in steals (1.8).

12:08 a.m. ET: Dallas Mavericks forward Derrick Jones Jr. and the LA Clippers have agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal, sources told ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.

June 30

10:30 p.m. ET: Speaking on "SportsCenter," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James reached out to Klay Thompson as soon as the free agency period began Sunday.

Wojnarowski said that Thompson's time with the Golden State Warriors is "essentially over" and that the four-time NBA champion has held discussions with the Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks. Two other teams eyeing Thompson include the Philadelphia 76ers and the LA Clippers.

"These negotiations will go into tomorrow and there will not be a resolution tonight," Wojnarowski said.

10:05 p.m. ET: Naji Marshall has agreed on a three-year, $27 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Marshall has been a rotation staple for the New Orleans Pelicans, having originally signed a two-way deal in 2020 after going undrafted. The 26-year-old forward had his most efficient year of his career this past season, shooting 46.3% from the field and 38.7% from 3.

The Mavs are also pursuing a sign-and-trade option for Klay Thompson, sources told ESPN's Tim MacMahon, who added that Derrick Jones Jr.'s decision to switch agents this week complicated hopes of Dallas re-signing him due to NBPA guideline of 15-day wait to change representation.

9:57 p.m. ET: Mason Plumlee has agreed on a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 34-year-old big man averaged 5.3 points and 5.1 rebounds for the LA Clippers last season.

8:45 p.m. ET: Free agent center Jonas Valanciunas has agreed on a three-year, $30 million deal with the Washington Wizards, sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Valanciunas, 32, gives the rebuilding Wizards a veteran presence and more depth at center after they drafted French big man Alex Sarr with the No. 2 pick in last week's NBA draft.

8:30 p.m. ET: Chris Paul will sign with the San Antonio Spurs, sources told ESPN's Kendra Andrews. He will sign for a one-year, $11 million deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Paul was waived earlier Sunday by the Golden State Warriors, who had a deadline to guarantee his $30 million salary for this season. Instead, the 39-year-old point guard will join the Spurs as an unrestricted free agent and bring veteran leadership to a team headlined by Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama.

8:14 p.m. ET: The Philadelphia 76ers are the strong frontrunner to sign Paul George after his agent and the LA Clippers held a conversation that resulted in no new movement and an acknowledgment by both that he is unlikely to return, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Sixers are set to meet with George in California on Sunday night.

George was seeking a four-year deal but the Clippers had wanted to give him three years, similar to the contract structure Kawhi Leonard signed midseason.

In a statement, the Clippers said: "We negotiated for months with Paul and his representative on a contract that would make sense for both sides, and we were left far apart. The gap was significant. We understand and respect Paul's decision to look elsewhere for his next contract."

The team added that it had also looked into a sign-and-trade scenario for George.

7:55 p.m. ET: The LA Clippers may be ready to move on from Paul George, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst. Appearing on "NBA Today" Windhorst discussed how the Clippers' handling of Kawhi Leonard's extension -- signed in January -- could impact George's future.

"When they signed Kawhi to that deal ... they never told Paul George about it. Paul George found out about it when the rest of the world found out about it," Windhorst said. "[The Clippers'] actions over the season and their actions here in free agency indicate they're ready to move on from Paul George."

7:28 p.m. ET: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is finalizing a three-year, $66 million deal to sign with the Orlando Magic, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Caldwell-Pope won championships with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 and the Denver Nuggets in 2023.

7:20 p.m. ET: The New York Knicks view the Oklahoma City Thunder as Isaiah Hartenstein's most likely destination in free agency if the center leaves New York, sources told ESPN's Tim MacMahon. The Thunder have significant cap space this summer and can outbid the Knicks on a Hartenstein deal.

7:18 p.m. ET: Former Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond is heading to the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $10 million deal, sources confirmed to ESPN's Tim Bontemps. Drummond averaged 18.9 rebounds per 36 minutes (9.0 per game) for the Bulls last season.

6:34 p.m. ET: Kevin Love is returning to the Miami Heat on a two-year deal, sources confirmed to ESPN's Tim Bontemps. The deal has no player or team option in the second year.

6:18 p.m. ET: The Utah Jazz are planning to waive center Omer Yurtseven, a source told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Yurtseven, who becomes an unrestricted free agent, averaged 4.6 points per game last season.

6:05 p.m. ET: Klay Thompson plans to have discussions with the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers in the opening hours of free agency, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Thompson has spent his entire 13-year NBA career with the Golden State Warriors.

6:00 p.m. ET: Center Luke Kornet has agreed on a one-year deal to return to the Boston Celtics, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

5:52 p.m. ET: James Harden is planning to return to the LA Clippers on a two-year, $70 million deal, a league source confirmed to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. The second year of the deal is a player option.

5:43 p.m. ET: The Golden State Warriors are waiving veteran point guard Chris Paul, whose $30 million salary for 2024-25 would have become guaranteed if he was on the roster past today, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Paul becomes an unrestricted free agent heading into his 20th season.

5:05 p.m. ET: The Orlando Magic will be a team to watch for center Isaiah Hartenstein and guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

The Magic will have $49 million in salary cap space to bolster a side that reached the playoffs last season. The team has already declined the options of Moritz Wagner and Joe Ingles.

Hartenstein may still yet return to the Knicks, while Caldwell-Pope could find a new home after a solid two-year stint with the Denver Nuggets that included the 2022 NBA Finals title.

5:01 p.m. ET: Restricted free agent guard Max Christie intends to sign a four-year, $32 million deal to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal includes a player option. Christie, the 35th pick in the 2022 draft, has shown promise as a future Lakers rotation player.

4:55 p.m. ET: The NBA officially announced salary cap numbers for the 2024-25 season, with the cap set at $140.588 million, slightly lower than what was projected during the season. The luxury tax line is at $170.814 million, the first apron is at $178.132 million and the second apron is at $188.931 million. The non-taxpayer midlevel exception is worth $12.822 million, and the taxpayer midlevel is set at $5.168 million.

4:05 p.m. ET: The New York Knicks may add another player to their trade with the Brooklyn Nets that will see Mikal Bridges head to Madison Square Garden for a package that includes up to five first-round draft picks, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks. It could be a current player on the Knicks' roster or someone used in a sign-and-trade situation.

Marks adds that New York will go up to the $189.5 million second apron, giving them more flexibility in filling out their roster if they trade Mitchell Robinson and attempt to sign Isaiah Hartenstein.

1:50 p.m. ET: Restricted free agent forward Obi Toppin intends to sign a four-year, $60 million contract to stay with the Indiana Pacers, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

10:53 a.m. ET: The Chicago Bulls are struggling to offload Zach LaVine, ESPN's Bobby Marks said. "There is no market for Zach LaVine. They are trying to give him away and attach a first-round pick. I've been told that by multiple, multiple people, and that is not happening."

10:49 a.m. ET: LeBron James has told the Los Angeles Lakers that he would accept a pay cut if they can find an impact player with their midlevel exception, which is roughly $13M, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. "Whether that's a Klay Thompson, James Harden, Jonas Valanciunas, maybe a couple of others," Wojnarowski said.

10:37 a.m. ET: The Detroit Pistons are hiring J.B. Bickerstaff as the franchise's next head coach, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Bickerstaff comes to Detroit after five seasons leading the Cleveland Cavaliers, including two straight postseason appearances.

12:38 a.m. ET: Restricted free agent Patrick Williams has an agreement to return to the Chicago Bulls on a five-year, $90 million deal, sources confirmed to ESPN's Jamal Collier. The fifth year is a player option.

June 29

10:40 p.m. ET: The San Antonio Spurs did not tender an offer to Dominick Barlow, which allows him to become a free agent, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. There could be interest from the Spurs to sign Barlow in free agency.

7:15 p.m. ET: Paul George, who declined his $48.7 million option with the LA Clippers, will take meetings with the Clippers, Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers during his free agency, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The meetings will begin Sunday night after free agency opens and Monday.

6:46 p.m. ET: Bol Bol intends to return to the Phoenix Suns on a one-year deal, sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The reserve center averaged 5.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in his first season in Phoenix.

6:10 p.m. ET: The LA Clippers want to retain Paul George but know there are advantages of staying out of the second apron, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. With the new collective bargaining rules, Clippers are remaining firm because of how restrictive reaching that level is for team building.

As to why the Philadelphia 76ers would be a good fit for George, Shelburne explains: "This is why [the 76ers] were so diligent in preserving max cap space for this summer. They have two young guys stars [in Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid], one a former MVP. And a great path to contention in the East, if PG wants that extra year and [money].

As ESPN's Bobby Mark explains in his free-agency primer, George is eligible to sign a four-year, $221 million contract with the Clippers or a four-year, $212 million contract with a team that has cap space (or in a sign-and-trade).

5:15 p.m. ET: The Memphis Grizzlies are declining guard Luke Kennard's $14.8 million option, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Both sides are eager to pursue a restructured deal, with Kennard a career 44 percent 3-point shooter and a key figure for a team looking to contend in the Western Conference.

5:00 p.m. ET: The Orlando Magic are declining Mo Wagner's $8 million team option but the sides have interest in discussing a new deal in free agency, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

4:55 p.m. ET: Chicago Bulls forward Torrey Craig has picked up his $2.8 million option, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

4:45 p.m. ET: Nine-time All-Star Paul George will test free agency after declining his $48.7 million on Saturday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He will set meetings with teams that have cap space beginning on Sunday night. George opting out eliminated the possibility the of the LA Clippers signing and trading the forward.

3:07 p.m. ET: The Detroit Pistons are declining Evan Fournier's $19 million team option, sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. That will give the Pistons up to $50 million in cap room for the franchise. Pistons president Trajan Langdon is eager to use the team's space to take on contracts with future draft assets.

1:41 p.m. ET: Royce O'Neale intends to sign a new four-year, $44 million deal to return to the Phoenix Suns, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The forward will be a key part of Suns' rotation a new long-term deal. O'Neale arrived in a deadline trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

1:21 p.m. ET: The Atlanta Hawks will not deliver a qualifying offer to forward Saddiq Bey, clearing the way for him to become an unrestricted free agent, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 28-year-old forward averaged 13.7 points and 6.5 rebounds before suffering a torn left ACL in late March. He's expected to make a full recovery.

12:20 p.m. ET: LeBron James intends to opt out of the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers worth $51.4 million, a source familiar with his plans told ESPN's Dave McMenamin. James will look to sign a new deal to stay in Los Angeles, the source said.

11:20 a.m. ET: The Houston Rockets are picking up forward Jae'sean Tate's $7.6 million option for the 2024-25 season, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Tate, 28, played in 65 games (nine starts) for the Rockets last season.

11:00 a.m. ET: Miami Heat forward Kevin Love is declining his $4 million player option for 2024-25, but both sides are enthusiastic about negotiating a new deal in the opening days of free agency, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

10:57 a.m. ET: LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook is picking up his $4 million option for 2024-25, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Westbrook, 35, averaged 11.1 points, 5 rebounds and 4.5 assists last season in a sixth man role for L.A.

10:40 a.m. ET: The Portland Trail Blazers are picking up the option for guard Dalano Banton, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Banton averaged 16.7 points after joining the Blazers just before the 2024 trade deadline.

10:37 a.m. ET: The Orlando Magic are declining forward Joe Ingles' $11 million team option but sides are expected to continue dialogue in free agency next week, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Ingles, 36, will be entering his 11th NBA season.

9:49 a.m. ET: The LA Clippers will not tender a qualifying offer to guard Brandon Boston Jr., sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The move will clear the way for Boston, the 51st pick in 2021, to join unrestricted free agency.

9:00 a.m. ET: What does the future hold for Brandon Ingram after the New Orleans Pelicans traded for Dejounte Murray on Friday? ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, appearing on "SportsCenter," said the situation "is going to be a dance for a while."

"They've been open to looking at trades for Ingram," Wojnarowski added. "Their intent is to try to keep him, but I think there's still uncertainty right now."

1:41 a.m. ET: Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell plans to exercise his $18.7 million player option and return for next season.

Russell shot a career-high 41.5% on 3-pointers last season. That included a career-high 39% on off-the-dribble 3-pointers, which ranked tied for third-best last season per Second Spectrum. Russell signed a two-year, $37 million deal, but he was heavily rumored to be a trade piece for the Lakers almost as soon as the contract was signed.

June 28

7:30 p.m. ET: The San Antonio Spurs and guard Devonte' Graham are pushing the guarantee date on his current contract back to July 8, according to ESPN's Andrew Lopez. Of Graham's $12.65 million salary in 2024-25, $2.85 million is guaranteed. The rest was originally guaranteed July 1 but will be a week later.

6:43 p.m. ET: The Atlanta Hawks are trading Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans, sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Hawks will receive Larry Nance Jr., Dyson Daniels and two first-round picks in exchange -- 2025 via Lakers and 2027 (lesser of Milwaukee/New Orleans).

The trade marks the end of Murray's partnership with Trae Young in Atlanta that struggled on the defensive end. Their 121.3 defensive efficiency ranked second-worst among 251 duos to play 1,000 minutes together, according to ESPN's Stats & Information research.

Murray averaged a career-high 22.5 points this past season.

5:25 p.m. ET: The Charlotte Hornets have declined the team option on forward JT Thor, making him an unrestricted free agent, sources told ESPN's Marc J. Spears.

5:15 p.m. ET: LA Clippers forward P.J. Tucker has exercised his player option of $11.5 million, a source told ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.

5:06 p.m. ET: The Washington Wizards and guard Landry Shamet are moving his $11 million guarantee date to July 13, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. That gives them a chance to explore deal scenarios, including possibility that Shamet returns next season.

4:50 p.m. ET: Bronny James will wear No. 9 for the Los Angeles Lakers and will sport "James Jr." on the back of his jersey.

4:43 p.m. ET: The Charlotte Hornets are waiving guard Seth Curry, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but interest exists on both sides to keep talking on a new deal in July free agency. The team had a deadline today on guaranteeing Curry's contract for the 2024-2025 season.

4:06 p.m. ET: Why are the LA Clippers seemingly not worried about Paul George's free agency? ESPN's Brian Windhorst, appearing on "NBA Today," pondered exactly that. "There are serious contenders out there, multiple teams that are ready to pay Paul George," Windhorst said, "And yet, at least as far as I'm aware right here on Friday afternoon ... the Clippers have not changed their stance."

3:58 p.m. ET: The Toronto Raptors are picking up the $23 million option on guard Bruce Brown, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Brown, a champion with the Denver Nuggets in 2023, will be a valuable trade asset on an expiring contract for the Raptors.

3:31 p.m. ET: ESPN NBA insider Bobby Marks explained on "SportsCenter" how the Golden State Warriors' decision to push back Chris Paul's contract deadline extension could affect Klay Thompson.

The Warriors will have until Sunday (the start of free agency) to decide whether they'll guarantee Paul's $30 million option, which could also be used as an asset in a potential trade. The team won't be able to keep Paul and sign Thompson because of the second-apron rules on the team's salary.

"Right now, they've had a whole year to negotiate with Klay Thompson, they are at an impasse," Marks said.

Marks further detailed the situation with Paul George, who has been linked with a move to the Warriors. The LA Clippers star could extend with the team, opt out of his current deal and become a free agent or opt into his final year and work on a trade.

2:53 p.m. ET: Will D'Angelo Russell be on the Los Angeles Lakers next season? ESPN's Brian Windhorst, appearing on "First Take," detailed the next steps for the 28-year-old guard: "I thought maybe a month or so ago, D'Angelo would opt out. Now, I think there's a stronger chance he will opt in." Russell has an $18.7 million player option for 2024-25.

1:10 p.m. ET: The Golden State Warriors and Chris Paul intend to move back the date to guarantee the $30 million on his 2024-25 contract to the start of free agency on Sunday, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The decision gives the Warriors time to explore trades for the 39-year-old point guard.

10:06 a.m. ET: The Dallas Mavericks are trading guard Tim Hardaway Jr. and three second-round picks to the Detroit Pistons for Quentin Grimes, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The move positions the Mavs to offer a significant portion of their $12.9M non-taxpayer midlevel exception to free agent Derrick Jones Jr., according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. GM Nico Harrison has called re-signing Jones "priority 1A and 1B" this offseason.

9:39 a.m. ET: Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley intends to sign a five-year, $175M deal to remain in Toronto, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Quickley, 25, who was acquired by the Raptors last season in the trade that sent OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks, averaged 18.6 points, 6.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds last season in Toronto, and shot 40% from 3.

June 27

8:30 p.m. ET: The Dallas Mavericks have acquired the rights to the No. 51 pick in Thursday's draft, Melvin Ajinca, from the New York Knicks in exchange for the draft rights to the No. 58 pick Ariel Hukporti, the rights to Petteri Koponen and cash.

7:37 p.m. ET: Utah Utes center Branden Carlson has agreed on a two-way deal with the Toronto Raptors, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Carlson averaged 17 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks last season for the Utes.

6:58 p.m. ET: St. John's guard Daniss Jenkins has agreed on a two-way deal with the Detroit Pistons, a source told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Jenkins averaged 14.9 points and 5.4 assists for the Red Storm last season.

6:51 p.m. ET: Washington State's Isaac Jones has agreed on a two-way deal with the Sacramento Kings, a source told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Jones averaged 15.3 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Cougars last season.

6:30 p.m. ET: Undrafted Oregon center N'Faly Dante has agreed on a two-way deal with the Houston Rockets, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Dante averaged 17.0 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Ducks last season.

6:13 p.m. ET: The Los Angeles Lakers made it official, selecting Bronny James 55th overall in the 2024 NBA draft. James joins his father, LeBron James, in Los Angeles, making them the first father-son duo in NBA history.

5:40 p.m. ET: The Denver Nuggets are trading Reggie Jackson to the Charlotte Hornets along with three second-round picks, a source told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Jackson averaged 10.2 points per game for Denver in 2023-24.

5:00 p.m. ET: Is Bronny James to the Los Angeles Lakers a done deal? Bob Myers said on the ESPN NBA draft broadcast, "Rich Paul is calling teams, 'don't take Bronny James ... if you take him, he's going to Australia.'" The Lakers have the No. 55 pick in the second round.

4:50 p.m. ET: The run of trades continues. The Minnesota Timberwolves traded the No. 37 pick (Bobi Klintman) to the Detroit Pistons, while the New York Knicks -- who just picked up more picks from Portland -- traded the No. 38 pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

4:43 p.m. ET: The trades are flying fast and furious in the second round. The Portland Trail Blazers traded the No. 34 pick (Tyler Kolek) to the New York Knicks for future second-round picks, quickly followed by the San Antonio Spurs trading the No. 35 pick (Johnny Furphy) to the Indiana Pacers for the No. 36 pick (Juan Nunez) and cash.

4:24 p.m. ET: ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on ESPN's NBA draft broadcast that there is a lot of interest leaguewide in Utah Jazz big man Lauri Markkanen. However, the Jazz, who drafted Duke big man Kyle Filipowski at No. 32 overall, have no intention to move Markkanen at the moment, and the seven-year veteran wants to remain in Utah, according to Wojnarowski.

3:23 p.m. ET: The Sacramento Kings are trading guard Davion Mitchell, forward Sasha Vezenkov and the No. 45 pick in Thursday's NBA draft to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for forward Jalen McDaniels sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

2:20 p.m. ET: The Atlanta Hawks are trading forward AJ Griffin to the Houston Rockets for the No. 44 pick in Thursday's NBA draft sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Griffin, drafted by the Hawks in 2022, averaged 7.5 points and 1.9 assists in two seasons.

2:13 p.m. ET: The Minnesota Timberwolves are sending guard Wendell Moore Jr. and the No. 37 pick in Thursday's NBA draft to the Detroit Pistons for the No. 53 pick, sources confirmed to ESPN draft analyst Jeremy Woo.

Woo also confirmed that the Golden State Warriors are sending the No. 52 pick in Thursday's NBA draft to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for forward Lindy Waters III.

June 26

10:55 p.m. ET: Shortly after getting the No. 26 pick from the Washington Wizards, the New York Knicks are flipping it to the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Thunder used the pick to select Dillon Jones.

10:37 p.m. ET: The New York Knicks, who just sent multiple first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets in the Mikal Bridges trade, are trading the No. 24 pick in the 2024 NBA draft to the Washington Wizards, who are targeting Kyshawn George, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. This is the second pick the Wizards have acquired tonight, after getting the No. 14 pick from Portland earlier. The Knicks get the No. 26 and No. 51 picks in the deal.

10:26 p.m. ET: The Denver Nuggets have acquired the No. 22 pick in the 2024 NBA draft, sending the No. 28 pick, the No. 56 pick and two future second-round picks to the Phoenix Suns. The Nuggets are using the pick to select DaRon Holmes II.

9:00 p.m. ET: The Rob Dillingham era in San Antonio was short lived. The Minnesota Timberwolves have traded for Dillingham, who the Spurs selected with the No. 8 overall pick, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Spurs will receive Minnesota's 2031 first-round pick, and also get swap rights with the Timberwolves in 2030 (top-1 protected).

8:50 p.m. ET: Could the Blazers' pick of Donovan Clingan mean a change in the middle in Portland? "I would keep an eye on Deandre Ayton being on the trade block," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective's live draft show. "Maybe not tonight, maybe not even before the season but this is obviously a move to get a new franchise center."

8:45 p.m. ET: The Charlotte Hornets have decided to keep the No. 6 overall pick and are focused on Tidjane Salaun, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Donovan Clingan will be available for the Portland Trail Blazers to select at No. 7.

8:39 p.m. ET: The Portland Trail Blazers, who have the No. 7 overall pick, are working to move up to potentially select UConn center Donovan Clingan, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

7:37 p.m. ET: Nic Claxton intends to a sign a four-year, $100 million contract to return to the Brooklyn Nets, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

6:54 p.m. ET: The Washington Wizards are trading Deni Avdija to the Portland Trail Blazers for Malcolm Brogdon and the 14th pick tonight and 2029 pick, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Blazers are sending the second most favorable of their 2029 first-round picks and two second-round picks in the deal for Avdija.

6:15 p.m. ET: OG Anunoby intends to sign a five-year, $212.5 million contract to return to the New York Knicks, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal will include a player option and a trade kicker.

The Knicks were 26-6 in the 32 games with Anunoby in the lineup after acquiring him from Toronto Raptors ahead of the trade deadline. However, Anunoby missed 31 games with various injuries, that saw the Knicks go just 14-17 in those contests.

5:04 p.m. ET: If a team selects Bronny James, will that be enough to lure LeBron James during free agency? Don't expect it, according to ESPN Insider Bobby Marks.

"I don't think teams are going to draft Bronny just to get [LeBron] there," Marks said on "NBA Today."

Bronny is projected in ESPN's latest mock draft to go No. 55 in the second round to the Los Angeles Lakers.

As for LeBron, he has until Saturday to opt in to the final year of his contract with the Lakers or become an unrestricted free agent. The team is committed to re-signing James and would offer the maximum three-year deal for which James is eligible to take him through his 24th season in the league, sources told ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

4:42 p.m. ET: As the NBA draft approaches, sources told ESPN's Tim MacMahon that Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison continues to search for a deal to unload shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr., who fell out of the rotation during the playoffs and is due $16.2 million as he enters the final season of his four-year contract.

The intent is to shed enough salary to allow the Mavs to use at least a significant part of the $12.9 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception to re-sign starting small forward Derrick Jones Jr., which Harrison referred to last week as "priority 1A and 1B" for the Mavs' offseason. With Hardaway on the books, the Mavs are limited to offering Jones the $5.2 million taxpayer midlevel exception, and sources anticipate that Jones would be able to get more than that in the free agency market.

4:01 p.m. ET: Amid swirling trade rumors about superstar Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia responded on X to shut them down. "Phoenix loves Kevin Durant and Kevin Durant loves Phoenix," Ishbia wrote, "and we are competing for a championship this year because we have the team to do it."

2:37 p.m. ET: Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has signed a three-year, $166M extension with the Heat, according to multiple reports. The 26-year-old franchise cornerstone is now signed through 2028-2029 season.

2:00 p.m. ET: On ESPN's Pat McAfee Show senior NBA Insider Brian Windhorst reported that Jimmy Butler plans to stay with the Miami Heat even without an extension. "I think Jimmy Butler is going to be with the Heat this year," Windhorst said.

8:45 a.m. ET: On ESPN's "Get Up," senior NBA insider Brian Windhorst reported the Los Angeles Clippers, to this point, have only been willing to offer Paul George about the same contract that they offered Kawhi Leonard, a three-year deal for a little less than the max, and the Golden State Warriors are a team to monitor.

"And Paul George, frankly, he wants four years," Windhorst said. "He wants the full-out max. And there are a number of teams out there, I'm told, that are prepared to give it to him, who are prepared to trade for him. One of those team is up the coast in Golden State. Golden State is big-fish hunting. Remember, last trade deadline, they put a call in about LeBron James ... But any of these places that Paul would go via trade would need to get worked on with the Clippers. The Clippers, I think, are in a position now where they kind of want to call Paul's bluff that he would leave his hometown of L.A. So that's one of the most interesting things to watch in terms of staredowns between now and this weekend."

8:40 a.m. ET: After Tuesday night's blockbuster between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets, the Nets and Rockets made a secondary deal -- one senior NBA insider Brian Windhorst said could be just as impactful. The draft-pick swaps between the Nets and the Houston Rockets returned to Brooklyn control of its next two first-round draft picks, in exchange for as many as four possible Phoenix Suns picks. That's because, Windhorst reports, the Rockets are interested in tempting the Suns to trade them Kevin Durant.

"They want to put this on the table to see if the Suns will be tempted by it," Windhorst said on "Get Up." While Suns owner Mat Ishbia has been public about his desire to run it back with Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, this move is "bait," Windhorst said, adding that a key signal will emerge with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

"If the Rockets take Donovan Clingan out of UConn, another center, which is an option for them ... that would potentially enable them to make Alperen Sengun, their very talented, young Turkish center, available in that type of trade to dangle in front of the Suns. The Rockets are full-go to improve their roster -- now."

June 25

10:38 p.m. ET: Sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the New York Knicks are determined to keep OG Anunoby, but re-signing center Isaiah Hartenstein has become more difficult. The Knicks are looking to stack their roster with wings to be able to compete with the Boston Celtics.

10:10 p.m. ET: The Brooklyn Nets have made a deal with the Houston Rockets to return the Nets' 2026 first-round pick for the Phoenix Suns' 2027 first-round pick, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Rockets will also get 2025 rights to swap Houston/Oklahoma City's first-round pick for the Suns' 2025 first-rounder, along with the rights to swap for Brooklyn's 2025 first-round pick.

Houston also acquires a 2029 first-round pick, more favorable between Dallas' and Phoenix's, and the rights to swap its own first-round pick for the less favorable first-rounder between Dallas and Phoenix.

The Suns have made it clear they want to keep Kevin Durant, and as intrigued as the Rockets have been by the superstar, they are determined to use the Suns' picks to be aggressive on other deals as they are seeking a major upgrade.

9:58 p.m. ET: The Brooklyn Nets have agreed in principle to send forward Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks for Bojan Bogdanovic, four unprotected first-round picks, a protected first-round pick via the Milwaukee Bucks, an unprotected pick swap and a second-rounder, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Bridges was second on the Nets in points per game (19.6) and led the team in assists (3.6) last season.

6:20 p.m. ET: ESPN's Bobby Marks said on "SportsCenter" that Klay Thompson can expect to get a contract in the range of $20 million to $25 million while testing free agency after making $43 million last season. The Warriors would like to remain competitive while also attempting to balance the books after spending $380 million last season.

Marks added that in the case of Paul George, it isn't the best time to be the marquee free agent as only five teams have the space to add a player at his level. Keep an eye on the Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic or a return to the Oklahoma City Thunder if George doesn't stay with the LA Clippers.

12:29 p.m. ET: Knicks guard OG Anunoby has opted out of his contract and will become a free agent, according to multiple reports.

Anunoby signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Toronto Raptors in 2020 with a player option for the 2024-25 season. When he was acquired by the Knicks from Toronto last season, New York inherited the terms of the deal but risked losing Anunoby as an unrestricted free agent.

The option was worth $19.9 million next season, and his next contract could easily top $35 million per season.

11:15 a.m. ET: ESPN's NBA Insider Zach Lowe said on "Get Up" the Golden State Warriors' decision on whether or not to guarantee Chris Paul's $30 million contract will be a big factor in whether the team can also resign Klay Thompson.

Thompson is a free agent, but with no agreement between the two sides over a new deal, the four-time NBA champion is likely to test the market.

"There are some hurt feelings on both sides to be mended for this to take place," Lowe said about the Thompson-Warriors relationship.

Where Thompson ultimately lands will depend on what he is looking for in his next deal.

"Everybody needs shooting, he can fit everywhere. It's just who has the money and means to go get him and give a role he wants."

June 24

7:43 p.m. ET: The Golden State Warriors will faced with an onslaught of decisions this offseason with the most important being the future of Klay Thompson. NBA Insider Kendra Andrews reported that sources told ESPN Thompson's decision to stay with the franchise will ultimately be his, but he plans to test the free agency market before a decision is made. General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. also spoke at his pre-draft news conference on Monday about the emotional factor that comes with a decision like this.

Another decision revolves around Chris Paul, who has a $30 million non-guaranteed deal. The Warriors have until Friday to pick it up or waive him.

4:30 p.m. ET: Paul George remains one of the biggest names in this offseason's free agency alongside his teammate James Harden. ESPN's NBA Insider Ohm Youngmisuk explained on NBA Today that Harden is going to wait to see what happens with George's deal, if he remains and for how many years before he makes any moves. "He [Harden] wants to align himself along with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George", explained Youngmisuk. Leonard signed a three-year, $153 million extension in January.

4:00 p.m. ET: The Golden State Warriors have guaranteed forward Kevon Looney's $8 million contract for the 2024-24 season, reported by ESPN's NBA Insider Kendra Andrews. Looney was drafted by the Warriors in 2015 and last season averaged 5.0 points, 1.6 assists and 5.6 rebounds in 74 games.

3:30 p.m. ET: Denver Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson is picking up his $5.25 million option to return for the 2024-25 season, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Jackson was fifth on the team during the regular season in points per game (10.2), third on the team in assists (3.8) and played in 82 games.

12:27 p.m. ET: Toronto Raptors wing Scottie Barnes intends to sign a five-year maximum rookie extension that could be worth up to $270 million, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, becoming the highest-paid player in franchise history. Barnes, 22, averaged 20 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists per game last season and made his first All-Star team.

June 21

5:12 p.m. ET: The Boston Celtics were celebrating an 18th NBA title on Friday on their duck boats, and are favored to repeat as champs. But which of their Eastern Conference rivals will be able to challenge them next season?

Speaking on "First Take", ESPN insider Brian Windhorst said three East teams -- the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Milwaukee Bucks -- are worth paying attention to this offseason.

Windhorst detailed how the Knicks' bevy of draft picks and tradeable assets (including Bogdan Bogdanovic and his $20 million team option) to help improve their roster. The Sixers -- with their duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, plus their large amount of salary cap space -- should be able to remain as a contender in the East if they bring in another star or a group of high-level contributors.

Regarding the Bucks, Windhorst said the team could make a move to improve around its All-Star tandem of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"There are starting to be rumblings that [Bucks head coach] Doc Rivers is looking at a change or two to some of their core pieces, not Dame or Giannis, but potentially looking at another manuever to alter their team," Windhorst said. "They could be active in the trade market, I think it's less likely than Philly or New York that they could make this big move, but don't forget about Milwaukee."

3:20 p.m. ET: Phoenix Suns' center Drew Eubanks declined his $2.6 million player option and is entering free agency sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Eubanks averaged 5.1 points and 4.3 rebounds in 75 games with the Suns after signing a one-plus-one deal with the franchise. The power forward previously played with the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers.

12:15 p.m. ET: A factor that could be complicating a potential new deal for Klay Thompson is what can the Golden State Warriors do about Chris Paul's $30 million team option.

Paul's deal is non-guaranteed through June 28 and if Thompson (who is a free agent) signs somewhere else, the Warriors may want to keep Paul to either play him next season or use him in a trade.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps explained on the "Hoop Collective" podcast that one path the Warriors could take is agreeing with Paul on pushing back the June 28 deadline, giving the team more time to decide what to do.

Golden State must decide whether to keep four-time NBA champion Thompson and their veteran core intact. Draymond Green has three years remaining on his deal, and Stephen Curry is eligible to add one more season to the two he has left.

11:02 a.m. ET: If Paul George and the LA Clippers don't agree to an extension before the free agency period opens up on June 30, one path he could explore is opting into his final year of his current deal and getting traded somewhere else.

That strategy would allow the Clippers to get value in return for the nine-time All-Star instead of seeing him walk away for nothing.

Speaking on the "Hoop Collective" podcast, ESPN insiders Brian Windhorst, Tim Bontemps, and Tim MacMahon explained that two Eastern Conference teams that fit that equation would be the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks.

The Sixers have been repeatedly linked to signing George if he were to hit the market as a free agent, with the team having up to $65 million in salary cap space and five first-round picks available to use in a trade.

As for the Knicks? As Windhorst said: "The Knicks could make a deal with any team because they have some expiring contract plus draft picks. If you're thinking about how you're going to beat the Celtics, you got to keep OG Anunoby, and if you acquire a player like Paul George. I'm not saying Paul George, if but you got a player like him."

June 20

11:20 p.m. ET: Malik Monk intends to sign a four-year, $78 million deal, including a player option, to return to the Sacramento Kings, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Monk, 26, has had back-to-back strong seasons in Sacramento under coach Mike Brown.After averaging 13.5 points and 3.9 assists two years ago, he had career-highs in points (15.1) and assists (5.1) this past season for the Kings.

Monk finished fifth in Sixth Man of the Year award voting two years ago and second this past season.

5:08 p.m. ET: The Chicago Bulls are trading two-time All-Defensive guard Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder for guard Josh Giddey, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Bulls have been determined to land a playmaking guard to replace Lonzo Ball, who has missed the past two-plus seasons with knee injuries.

1:02 p.m. ET: Speaking on "The Lowe Post" podcast, ESPN insider Zach Lowe said to expect the free agency dominoes to fall once Paul George decides his future.

There has been no significant movement in extension talks between George and the LA Clippers. If George enters free agency, expect the Philadelphia 76ers to be in mix -- especially after Joel Embiid's appearance on the ESPN's "NBA Countdown" ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Dallas, where George was a guest analyst.

"Joel Embiid was not subtle at all, winking and smirking at the camera with Paul George sitting literally shoulder-to-shoulder with him, on the crowded "NBA Countdown" desk," Lowe said.

The Sixers could have up to $65 million in salary cap space, which could see the team either sign another big-name free agent or spread it across three or four signings.

Lowe feels "pretty optimistic" that OG Anunoby will stay with the New York Knicks, but added that the Sixers could be there looming if no new deal is reached. Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who could decline his player option for next season in search for a long-term deal, could also be on the Sixers' radar, Lowe said.

June 19

1:47 p.m. ET: LeBron James can become a free agent by declining his $51.4 million player option, but agent Rich Paul says one destination is already off the table for the 21-year veteran. "LeBron is also not going to Phoenix for a minimum deal. We can squash that now," Paul told ESPN's Jonathan Givony. Paul also said LeBron's eventual home, whether it be with the Los Angeles Lakers or another team, will not be determined by which team selects Bronny James in the upcoming 2024 NBA draft.

12:32 p.m. ET: Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II has opted into his $9.1 million player option for the 2024-25 season, sources told ESPN's Kendra Andrews. Payton averaged 5.5 points per game on 56.3% shooting in 44 games for the Warriors last season.

9:25 a.m. ET: All-Star forward Pascal Siakam intends to sign a four-year, $189.5 million maximum contract to stay with the Indiana Pacers, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday. Siakam, 30, plans to sign the deal once the league's free agency moratorium ends on July 6, sources said.

June 18

8:32 p.m. ET: The NBA Draft is coming up quickly (June 26-27) and the player who is drawing a lot of intrigue is Bronny James.

The son of LeBron James isn't expected to go in the first round or even in the early second round. However, teams have expressed interest in the 6-foot-2 guard with ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony slotting Bronny in his latest mock draft at No. 55 -- to the Los Angeles Lakers.

"[NBA teams] cannot get Bronny James into their building, teams drafting in the 20s or early 30s," Givony explained on NBA Today.

Givony added the Phoenix Suns have a second workout planned for the 19-year-old, but added that Bronny's agent Rich Paul (who also represents LeBron) doesn't want him on a two-way contract. That would deter teams from selecting Bronny, especially if he is being targeted by the Lakers with that second-round pick.

12:15 p.m. ET: Now that Jayson Tatum has guided the Boston Celtics to an 18th NBA championship, expect him to get offered a big payout.

Speaking on the NBA Countdown ahead of Monday's Game 5 win over the Dallas Mavericks, ESPN senior insider Adrian Wojnarowski explained the 26-year-old wing is eligible to receive a super max extension of five years, $315 million.

- Lowe: How the Celtics cracked the code to win elusive title

A new league rule allows all teams to negotiate with their own free agents with the conclusion of the NBA Finals.

Tatum's deal would be the largest deal in NBA history, and comes a season after Tatum's teammate -- Finals MVP Jaylen Brown -- secured an 5-year, $303.7 million extension.

That would make the Celtics the only team in the league to have two super max deals, but secures its star duo for the foreseeable future.

June 17

10:31 a.m. ET: ESPN insider Brian Windhorst reports discussions between the Golden State Warriors and free agent Klay Thompson are ongoing.

"The key here is, it's not just the amount the money. It's the amount of years," Windhorst said. "It's the same thing with Paul George ... Klay, he's going to have to take a pay cut, he's coming down, but how many years can he get?

"Andrew Wiggins took a pay cut, but he got four years. Draymond Green took a pay cut, but he got four years. That's the thing ... If I was a Warriors fan, I wouldn't overreact to this, but I do think the negotiation season has absolutely started."

Speaking on "Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle" on ESPN Radio, Windhorst added that teams will be able to start negotiation with free agents on their roster once the NBA Finals concludes -- which could be on Monday if the Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5.

"This is a new rule this year ... so as soon as the Finals ends [on Monday], you'll start seeing contracts, I believe as soon as [Tuesday]."

June 12

5:15 p.m. ET: Speaking on the "Pat McAfee Show," ESPN insider Brian Windhorst said Paul George's looming decision will affect the rest of the NBA's free agency market.

Windhorst detailed that the LA Clippers star swingman could opt out of the final year of his current deal to become an unrestricted free agent. The two teams that have an interest in George are the Philadelphia 76ers and the Orlando Magic. Both were eliminated in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, have the salary cap space and the need for an additional playmaker like George.

Windhorst said George could also opt into his contract and get traded to a team of his choice so that the Clippers don't lose him without getting something in return.

Lastly, George could also simply sign an extension with the Clippers, but Windhorst said the two sides are currently "not on the same page."

9:45 a.m. ET: Speaking to ESPN Cleveland on Tuesday, ESPN insider Brian Windhorst explained that Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman's recent remarks that he isn't interested in trading Darius Garland has made an impact around the league.

Garland has been linked with a move from Cleveland this summer but Windhorst said that could hinge on two factors: who the team hires as its next head coach and whether Donovan Mitchell commits his future with the franchise beyond next season.

The team fired J.B. Bickerstaff last month after four seasons despite a trip to the Eastern Conference semifinals this postseason.

Mitchell, meanwhile, is eligible to sign an extension this summer but the five-time All-Star guard has not openly stated whether he'll do so.

Garland and Mitchell are among the league's most effective backcourt duos, but questions remain on if their similar player profiles could work in the long term.

June 7

5:45 p.m. ET: The Phoenix Suns are in the middle of a franchise renovation from the front office to the roster. What does it mean for former MVP Kevin Durant?

NBA Insider Brian Windhorst said on ESPN's Pardon the Interruption that the rest of the league is "keeping a side-eye" on Durant's situation in Phoenix after the Suns were swept in the first round by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Still, Durant is expected to be a Sun at the start of next season, according to Windhorst.

Durant averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5 rebounds per game this season but the Suns finished sixth in the Western Conference.

June 4

3:20 p.m. ET: With two top 10 picks in the draft, what can the San Antonio Spurs do ahead of Year 2 of the Victor Wembanyama era?

Speaking with ESPN insider Zach Lowe on the Lowe Post, ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony said the Spurs are looking to accerelate their timeline in hopes of making a playoff run next year.

- Latest NBA mock draft: Projecting all 58 picks

With the fourth and eighth selection in the draft, the Spurs have several options as they bolster their point guard depth. Depending on where they go in the draft, among the top-10 prospects the Spurs would consider include Reed Shepphard, Nikola Topic, or Stephon Castle.

The Spurs could package one or both picks to bring in a proven backcourt playmaker such as Cleveland Cavaliers star Darius Garland. The 24-year-old point guard has been linked with a move, especially if Donovan Mitchell decides to sign an extension with Cleveland.

June 3

10:00 a.m. ET: The Phoenix Suns will re-sign forward Royce O'Neale according to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, as he discussed the future of the Suns and their new head coach Mike Budenholzer on the Hoop Collective.

The Suns acquired O'Neale from the Brooklyn Nets and David Roddy from the Memphis Grizzlies for a trio of second-round picks at the February trade deadline.

In 30 regular season games with the Suns O'Neale averaged 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

May 15

10:43 a.m. ET: NBA insider Brian Windhorst broke down why the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets could be the top teams in pursuit of the Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell in the offseason if the All-Star guard doesn't sign an extension in Cleveland.

On "Get Up," Windhorst said, "The Lakers know they need to improve their roster. They're going to be hunting for a star."

Another team on the hunt for a star? The Heat. "They've been star-hunting for a year now," Windhorst said.

Windhorst added that the Nets could be an attractive option too, given that Mitchell is from the New York area, Brooklyn controls the Phoenix Suns' draft assets after the Kevin Durant trade, and the Nets have the promising, young players to make a trade work.

May 14

9:07 a.m. ET: On ESPN's "Get Up," NBA insider Brian Windhorst outlined possible reasons why LeBron James attended Game 4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers' second-round series against the Boston Celtics.

"I have been told the reason LeBron was in Cleveland was because he and [his wife] Savannah were there for Mother's Day," Windhorst said. "And Rich Paul, who was also at the game and represents several Cavaliers, called the Lakers and said, 'Just so you know, LeBron's going to be coming to the game tonight,' so they weren't surprised.

"Having said that, obviously since the end of the season, LeBron has sent several interesting messages -- the non-comment on the Lakers going forward, the comments on podcasts and social media about how he doesn't know what to do, and now he comes to this game, which he knows is going to be on this show. No matter what he says, he knows it's going to be on 'First Take.' He knows."

James wasn't happy with the Lakers' quiet trade deadline, Windhorst noted, adding that the Lakers could trade three first-round picks on draft night.

"So this little maneuver, to just put a little bit of doubt, I think, is mostly a bit of a thing for the Lakers, to remind the Lakers, 'By the way, I'm still out here.'"

May 6

4 p.m. ET: Miami Heat president Pat Riley stated Monday that All-Star forward Jimmy Butler's contract will depend on his availability. This came in a news conference in which Riley was also critical of Butler's comments after the Heat were defeated by the Boston Celtics.

"If you're not on the court playing against Boston or on the court playing against the New York Knicks, you should keep your mouth shut on the criticism of those teams," Riley said.

Butler had previously said, "If I was playing, Boston would be at home, New York damn sure would ... be at home."

The six-time All-Star is up for a possible two-year extension this summer.

3:30 p.m. ET: The LA Clippers hope to re-sign Paul George and James Harden as the team moves into its new $2 billion arena.

Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations, said the Clippers hope to retain both stars to continue playing alongside Kawhi Leonard at the Intuit Dome.

George has a player option on the $48.8 million due next season and can become a free agent if he and the Clippers are unable to come to an agreement on an extension before June 30. Harden will be an unrestricted free agent.

April 29

11:45 p.m. ET: LeBron James said he is undecided on his NBA future after the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Denver Nuggets.

James, 39, said his immediate focus will be on his family and that his sights then will shift to training camp for USA Basketball ahead of the Paris Olympics this summer.

Asked how he would approach his decision about Year 22, James replied, "I don't have an answer ... to be honest. I haven't given it much thought."

James has until June 29 to either opt into the final year of his contract with the Lakers for $51.4 million or become an unrestricted free agent.