What is the future for Steph and the Warriors? (1:52)

Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has made it clear that he would like to remain a member of the only NBA team he has ever played for for the remainder of his career.

And the Warriors are on the same page.

Curry, 36, whose contract is set to end after the 2025-26 season, is eligible to extend for an extra year this summer. While it's not the most pressing issue on Golden State's to-do list as it navigates the remainder of free agency, it's something the Warriors' front office has on its radar.

"That guy can get whatever he wants," Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy said in a news conference Friday. "It's been a sprint here getting through the draft and free agency and summer league, but all of that will get figured out. Steph, I think I can say pretty confidently, that he will be a Warrior for life."

Taking advantage of the rest of Curry's prime is the No. 1 priority for the Warriors, especially as they turn the page on Klay Thompson's era in the Bay Area.

Regardless of Thompson's decision to stay or go, the organization knew it had to make changes after being eliminated in the second round in 2023 and failing even to make the playoffs last season.

"I think it would have been hard to run the same team back," Dunleavy said. "Although 46 wins is pretty good, we didn't make the playoffs. But this isn't something where it's like broken completely. We just need to tune some things up. I think we've been able to do that, and we're excited about this group."

To help retool their roster, the Warriors brought in Kyle Anderson, Buddy Hield and De'Anthony Melton -- three players Dunleavy said fit the shooting and defensive style Golden State is looking for.

Dunleavy said the Warriors are still open to bringing in another player but doesn't think it will happen imminently.

"Free agency stuff has calmed down. We've got 14 guys and are against the first apron, so adding in that regard right now would be tough," Dunleavy said. "But you're always looking around the league to get better, talking to teams and exploring stuff.

"I like our team, but there's also some things that we can look to improve at."

Even if they do bring in another new face, the Warriors are putting a bigger emphasis on their younger players: Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody -- who are also contract extension eligible -- as well as Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Kuminga hopped in and out of the starting lineup last season, as did Podziemski, and both will be considered for starting roles next season.

"The growth of the young guys to take that next step, it's doable," Dunleavy said.

But everything the Warriors do between now and then will be centered around Curry and Draymond Green and how they can get the best pieces around them for the next two years, and hopefully longer.

"With Steph and Draymond still at a really high level ... we've got to be mindful of the decisions we make to stay at this championship level," Dunleavy said. "We've gone over the tax to do this. We're serious about winning."