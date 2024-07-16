Check out Patrick Beverley's top plays from last season as he signs with Hapoel Tel Aviv B.C. (1:58)

NBA veteran guard Patrick Beverley is signing with Hapoel Tel Aviv BC of the Israeli Basketball Premier League, he announced on social media Tuesday afternoon.

Beverley, who turned 36 this week, posted on his X account this week that he was weighing whether to sign a veteran minimum NBA contract or take a deal overseas. He began his pro basketball career playing in Greece and Russia before spending the past 12 years in the NBA.

Beverley started the 2023-24 season in Philadelphia before being traded to Milwaukee at the deadline in February to reunite with coach Doc Rivers. Beverley averaged 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists on 41.7% shooting (33.7% from 3) in 73 games last season.

With Milwaukee hampered by injuries in the playoffs, he started all six of the Bucks' playoff games before they lost in the first round to the Indiana Pacers.

Should Beverley ever return to the league, he faces a four-game suspension for throwing the ball at Pacers fans multiple times in Game 6 of that first-round series loss.

Beverley has played for five different franchises since the start of the 2021-22 season and had not signed a multiyear deal since 2019.