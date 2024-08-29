Open Extended Reactions

Free-agent guard Lonnie Walker IV has agreed to a one-year deal with the reigning champion Boston Celtics, his agent, George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday.

Walker, 25, averaged nearly 10 points in 17.4 minutes per game for the Brooklyn Nets last season. A strong shooter, over half of Walker's field goal attempts came from 3-point range, and he made 38.4% of them.

Walker spent the first four years of his career with the San Antonio Spurs after being selected with the 18th overall pick in 2018. He spent one season with the Los Angeles Lakers before signing a one-year, $2 million contract with Brooklyn.

He now joins a Celtics squad returning most of its roster from last season's championship team.