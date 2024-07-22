Check out the highlights from Spencer Dinwiddie's 2023-24 season as he returns to the Mavericks on a one-year deal. (1:58)

Open Extended Reactions

Guard Spencer Dinwiddie has agreed to a one-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks, sources told ESPN.

Dinwiddie, 31, will return to Dallas, where he played a key role as the sixth man on the Mavs' 2022 Western Conference finals team.

Dinwiddie averaged 17.1 points and 4.9 assists in 76 games with the Mavs. He arrived in Dallas as part of the Kristaps Porzingis deal at the 2022 trade deadline and was sent to Brooklyn a year later as part of the Kyrie Irving trade.

Dinwiddie considered signing with the Mavs after receiving a buyout in February but instead opted to go to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Dinwiddie fills a need for another scorer and ball handler in the Mavs' rotation to complement the star duo of Luka Doncic and Irving. The Mavs were limited to offering the veterans minimum.