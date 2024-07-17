Tim Legler breaks down how Klay Thompson will fit alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on the Dallas Mavericks. (0:50)

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving underwent surgery to repair a broken left hand, the team announced Tuesday.

Irving suffered the injury while training earlier this month.

While the Mavericks did not provide a timetable for Irving to be cleared to return to basketball activity, sources expressed optimism that he would recover in time to participate in training camp in about 2 1/2 months.

Irving, an eight-time All-Star, played an essential role in the Mavericks' run to the NBA Finals. He averaged 22.2 points and 5.1 assists per game during the postseason.

The 32-year-old Irving, who averaged 25.6 points and 5.2 assists during the regular season, also played a significant role in recruiting Klay Thompson to join the Mavs in free agency.