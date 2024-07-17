        <
          Sources: Mavs optimistic Kyrie Irving will be cleared by camp

          How does Klay fit with Luka and the Mavs?

          Tim Legler breaks down how Klay Thompson will fit alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on the Dallas Mavericks.

          • Tim MacMahon, ESPN Staff WriterJul 17, 2024, 12:18 AM
          Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving underwent surgery to repair a broken left hand, the team announced Tuesday.

          Irving suffered the injury while training earlier this month.

          While the Mavericks did not provide a timetable for Irving to be cleared to return to basketball activity, sources expressed optimism that he would recover in time to participate in training camp in about 2 1/2 months.

          Irving, an eight-time All-Star, played an essential role in the Mavericks' run to the NBA Finals. He averaged 22.2 points and 5.1 assists per game during the postseason.

          The 32-year-old Irving, who averaged 25.6 points and 5.2 assists during the regular season, also played a significant role in recruiting Klay Thompson to join the Mavs in free agency.