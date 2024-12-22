The Commanders take the lead with six seconds left as Jayden Daniels connects with Jamison Crowder for a touchdown. (edited) (0:29)

The Washington Commanders stormed back to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 36-33 and one of their biggest fans couldn't contain his enthusiasm.

Born in Maryland, New York Knicks guard Josh Hart hasn't been shy about his Commanders fandom, often posting about it on X. He took it to another level Sunday as Washington played the favorite team of Knicks teammates Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Hart made his feelings known over an hour before kickoff, expressing that he, Brunson and Towns weren't friends or teammates Sunday. Instead, they were "just coworkers." Towns responded with a pointed emoji choice.

We aren't friends nor teammates today. We are just coworkers. I don't like yall, yall don't like me @jalenbrunson1 @KarlTowns — Josh Hart (@joshhart) December 22, 2024

As the Eagles built a 21-7 lead in the first half, Hart seemed to excuse himself. He shared a popular meme featuring Winslow, the cartoon mouse from Nickelodeon's "CatDog," dramatically opening a door and making an exit.

Less than 20 minutes later, Brunson gave his friend a call, but Hart didn't want to talk. He told his Villanova Wildcats teammate to stop calling.

What if it was an emergency? https://t.co/lxDgQf124J — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) December 22, 2024

But the Commanders kept crawling back, taking a one-point lead with 9:06 left. That prompted Hart to post the opposite version of the meme -- this time opening the door to make an entrance

Of course, it was short-lived as Philadelphia made two field goals to take the lead.

With less than two minutes left, quarterback Jayden Daniels led Washington down the field. He capped it off with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Jamison Crowder with six seconds remaining, sending Hart on a posting spree.

He returned the mouse meme, tagging Hart and Towns, before spelling out "E-A-G-L-E-S SUCK!" and posting a screenshot of him trying to call his teammates. Hart also made sure to praise his favorite team's quarterback.

E-A-G-L-E-S SUCK! — Josh Hart (@joshhart) December 22, 2024

In JD5 we trust — Josh Hart (@joshhart) December 22, 2024

Brunson didn't seem to acknowledge any of Hart's posts after the game. Instead, he had his own one word assessment.