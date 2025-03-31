Suns star Kevin Durant is shaken up and goes to the locker room after landing awkwardly on Jabari Smith Jr.'s foot. (0:51)

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns All-Star Kevin Durant was helped to the locker room with 6:57 left in the third quarter of his team's loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday night after suffering a left ankle sprain while falling to the floor in a collision with Jabari Smith Jr.

Smith was called for a foul under the Phoenix basket as Durant fell to the floor after losing control of the basketball. The 6-foot-10 forward eventually got to his feet, but could not put weight on his left leg. He appeared to step on Smith's foot when he fell, wincing in pain.

After the game, Suns coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters that Durant would undergo an MRI on Monday, and initially would not travel with the club to begin a three-game road trip, starting with the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

Earlier in the game, Rockets forward Dillon Brooks was ejected after a brief shoving match with Durant. Brooks was whistled for a foul on Durant with 4:48 left in the second quarter and Houston leading 55-38. After the shoving match, Brooks continued to argue and was ejected. The play was reviewed and two technical fouls were assessed on Brooks, plus one each on Durant and the Suns' Nick Richards. No free throws were awarded.

The Rockets took advantage of a deflated Suns team in the second half. Jalen Green had 33 points and Amen Thompson had 12 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists, as Houston outscored the hosts 34-24 in the third quarter en route to the 148-109 victory.

"You have to find a way to make things happen on the defensive end. You have to go and make plays offensively and desperation and all those things," Budenholzer said. "They're important, but you've got to go play. And we've got to play better."

Durant played 23 minutes, scoring 11 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Earlier this season, he moved into eighth place on the NBA career scoring list.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.