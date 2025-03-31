Dillon Brooks commits a foul against Kevin Durant and then gets ejected after directing some choice words toward an official. (1:11)

PHOENIX -- Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks was ejected from Sunday night's 148-109 win against the Phoenix Suns after a brief shoving match with Kevin Durant.

Brooks was whistled for a foul on Durant with 4:48 left in the second quarter and Houston leading 55-38. After the shoving match, Brooks continued to argue and was ejected. The play was reviewed and two technical fouls were assessed on Brooks, plus one each on Durant and the Suns' Nick Richards. No free throws were awarded.

Brooks scored eight points in 11 minutes. It was his first ejection this season and the seventh of his eight-year career. Entering Sunday, Brooks led the NBA in fouls this season with 235.

Brooks now has 15 technical fouls this season, one shy of triggering an automatic one-game suspension.

In a previous meeting of the teams this season, Phoenix's Mason Plumlee and Houston's Steven Adams were ejected for a scuffle.

After Brooks' ejection, Houston outscored Phoenix 23-11 the rest of the half for a 78-49 lead.

Durant later was ruled out with a left ankle sprain. He was helped to the locker room with 6:57 left in the third quarter after falling to the floor in a collision with Houston's Jabari Smith Jr.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.