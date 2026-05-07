2026 NBA mock draft machine: Simulate all 60 picks over two rounds

Jeremy Woo breaks down the race between AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson for top prospect in the NBA draft. (2:33)

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Want to be the general manager of an NBA franchise? You're in luck!

ESPN Analytics has released its new NBA draft simulator ahead of the 2026 NBA draft, allowing you to act as the key decision-maker to make picks in both rounds and conduct trades throughout the draft.

This model uses expert mock drafts and ESPN's top 100 rankings to estimate the chance every prospect is taken at each draft slot. The simulator will be live throughout the draft, providing minute-by-minute percent chances that each prospect is selected at each pick.

The 2026 draft is Tuesday, June 23, and Wednesday, June 24, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Round 1 will air on ABC, ESPN and the ESPN App on June 23. Round 2 will air on ESPN and the ESPN App on June 24.

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