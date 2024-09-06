Open Extended Reactions

Free agent center Tristan Thompson has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN.

The Cavs originally drafted Thompson, 33, with the fourth overall pick in the 2011 draft. He was a member of the 2016 NBA championship team with LeBron James, which was Cleveland's first major professional sports title since 1964.

Thompson and James also played together in 2023 with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Thompson spent his first nine professional seasons with the Cavs before his journeyman role saw him play for the Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings, and Lakers. The Cavs re-signed Thompson as a free agent before the 2023-24 season.

In January, Thompson was suspended 25 games without pay by the NBA for violating the league's anti-drug policy after testing positive for ibutamoren, which is a growth hormone, and SARM LGD-4033, commonly used by bodybuilders and weightlifters for muscle enhancement.