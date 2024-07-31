Check out the highlights of Luke Kennard's 2023-24 NBA season as he signs a one-year, $11 million deal to stay with the Memphis Grizzlies. (1:58)

Free agent guard Luke Kennard has agreed on a one-year, $11 million contract to stay with the Memphis Grizzlies, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Kennard, a key floor spacer for a franchise expecting to contend in the Western Conference, averaged 11 points, 3.5 assists and 45% on 3-point shooting for the Grizzlies last season.

He has shot 43.9% on 3-pointers for his career, trailing only Steve Kerr and Hubert Davis all time, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Kennard has shot 48% on 3-pointers in 63 career games with the Grizzlies

Kennard joined the Grizzlies in a trade deadline deal with the LA Clippers in 2023 and averaged 25.6 minutes in 39 games last season. He was the 12th overall pick of the Detroit Pistons in the 2017 NBA draft out of Duke.