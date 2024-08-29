Check out Steph Curry's best moments with the Warriors last season after agreeing to a one-year, $62.6 million extension. (1:59)

The Golden State Warriors have signed star guard Stephen Curry to a one-year extension, the team announced Thursday.

The extension is worth $62.6 million, his agent, Jeff Austin of Octagon, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, and keeps Curry under contract with Golden State through the 2026-27 season.

Curry will become the fourth NBA player, along with LeBron James, Paul George and Kevin Durant, to pass $500 million in career earnings.

Curry had two years remaining on the four-year, $215.4 million contract he signed in August 2021. He was eligible to sign only a one-year extension this offseason due to the NBA's over-38 rule, which prevents teams from offering contracts of four years or more to players who are or will be 38 years old during that deal.

Curry, 36, has been vocal about his desire to remain with the Warriors -- the only franchise he has ever played for -- and retire with them.

"I've always said I want to be a Warrior for life," Curry told Andscape in July. "At this stage in my career, I feel like that's possible."

However, he also expressed his desire to remain with a competitive team, saying that "if it is a situation where you're a bottom-feeder and it's just because you want to stay there, I'd have a hard time with that. But I don't think that's going to be the reality."

Taking advantage of Curry's remaining years has been Golden State's top priority this summer as the team moved to retool and revamp its roster. The belief within the Warriors has always been that as long as they have Curry, they have a chance to accomplish something.

In July, Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy said he was "confident" they would be able to lock Curry up for a few more years and said he could "get whatever he wants" to ensure that would happen.

In 2023-24, his 15th season, Curry averaged 26.4 points on 40.8% 3-point shooting, 5.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

But the Warriors are entering a new era without Klay Thompson, who left for the Dallas Mavericks during free agency after 13 seasons with Golden State.

In addition to having Curry as their continued focal point and leaning on veteran Draymond Green, the Warriors plan to rely more heavily on young players such as Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Kuminga, entering his fourth season, is eligible for an extension worth up to $215 million over five years.

The Warriors have also supplemented their supporting cast with Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson and De'Anthony Melton.

Curry is a 10-time All-Star, a two-time MVP, a one-time Finals MVP and an Olympic gold medalist who has helped the Warriors win four NBA championships.