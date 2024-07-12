Open Extended Reactions

NBA free agency is here. Which stars are on the move?

The summer's first major domino fell early Monday morning, when free agent wing Paul George agreed to a four-year max contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. More moves soon followed, including the 76ers agreeing with guard Tyrese Maxey on an extension, the New York Knicks losing center Isaiah Hartenstein to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Tobias Harris joining the Detroit Pistons.

The first day of free agency, meanwhile, still saw plenty of movement. The Golden State Warriors declined the team option of guard Chris Paul, after which the 39-year-old guard agreed to join Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope agreed to a three-year, $66 million deal with the Orlando Magic, while Jonas Valanciunas agreed to a three-year contract with the Washington Wizards. Elsewhere, James Harden agreed to return to the LA Clippers on a two-year deal, and Kevin Love is returning to Miami Heat after agreeing to a two-year contract.

Ahead of the NBA draft, two free agents decided to return to their home teams. Center Bam Adebayo agreed to a three-year, $166 million extension to keep him in Miami while forward OG Anunoby intends to sign a five-year, $212.5 million deal with the New York Knicks -- a night after the franchise traded for Mikal Bridges.

What other major deals are getting done in the first week of free agency? Which contracts will get an "A" grade? ESPN NBA Insider Kevin Pelton reacts to the latest contract news and analyzes what it means for the league this summer and beyond.

Jump to a major deal:

Paul George to 76ers

Klay chooses Mavericks

Tatum lands richest deal in NBA history

Mitchell gets 3-year extension

CP3 joins Wemby, Spurs

Hartenstein leaves Knicks for OKC