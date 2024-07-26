Kendrick Perkins explains what Russell Westbrook brings to the Nuggets and details why Denver isn't the favorite in the Western Conference. (1:51)

Russell Westbrook's deal to join the Denver Nuggets will be a two-year, veteran minimum contract with a player option for 2025-26, his agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal is worth $6.8 million, a source told ESPN.

Westbrook, who was in Denver to sign the deal Friday, is joining the Nuggets after he was traded by the LA Clippers to the Utah Jazz last week in a sign-and-trade deal for guard Kris Dunn. That trade, which included a second-round pick swap, was made to pave the way for the former MVP to sign with Denver once Utah waived Westbrook, which happened Saturday.

The Nuggets can use a veteran backup point guard who can provide energy, defend and be a spot starter after Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Reggie Jackson left in free agency.

Westbrook, who started the season as the starting point guard before moving to a sixth-man role after the Clippers traded for James Harden, joins forces with reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. Westbrook is the career leader in triple-doubles with 199, and Jokic ranks fourth with 130.

Westbrook averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 22.5 minutes per game last season.