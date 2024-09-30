Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Kevin Porter Jr. said he is "grateful to be back" in the NBA with the LA Clippers after not being in the NBA since his arrest in September 2023.

Porter said Monday that he is "accountable for whatever comes" should the NBA suspend the point guard for this coming season. Porter reached a plea deal in a New York City domestic assault case, pleading guilty to misdemeanor assault and a harassment violation in connection with an incident involving his girlfriend that September.

"I'm accountable for whatever comes," said Porter, who talked to reporters for the first time this year. "The league is going to do what the league does, and I'm ready for it."

Porter, who signed a two-year deal with the Clippers, said he has been undergoing counseling and therapy. Under the plea agreement, Porter has to complete a 26-week abusive partner intervention program or a program with a private counselor while abiding by other conditions, according to The Associated Press. However, Porter says he has been undergoing counseling since before his arrest.

"I got to learn myself, experience some things," Porter said. "And I feel like this is the best version of myself, so it's been good.

"I can't say everything," Porter added when asked what he has learned about himself. "But just my upbringing, the triggers and things and with experiences. The meaning of the experience and learning from it."

Porter, who played in Greece last season, averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds during the 2022-23 season in Houston. He could have a role in the rotation for the Clippers this season.

"I always believed in myself," Porter said. "I know my truth, and I felt like it was a good, so definitely didn't count myself out.

"This is the, if not No. 1, top two best jobs you can ask for as an athlete, as a person. So I've seen that get taken away, and then it just puts you in a place with what you want to do for the rest of your life. So I'm very grateful to be back, and I'm going to do everything I can and stay as long as I want."