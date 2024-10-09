Dante Exum shows the rim no mercy as he slams it home with authority to pad the Mavericks' lead. (0:28)

Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exum is expected to miss three months after undergoing right wrist surgery on Tuesday, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Exum suffered the serious right wrist injury during a training camp workout and sought multiple opinions before electing for surgery this week. His extended absence is an early-season blow to the Mavericks' backcourt, which will now rely heavily on Spencer Dinwiddie, Quentin Grimes and Jaden Hardy.

Exum, 29, has been hampered by injuries throughout his career since being selected by the Utah Jazz with the fifth overall pick of the 2014 draft.

Exum played in Europe for two seasons before the Mavs signed him during the 2023 offseason. He emerged as a key role player for Dallas but missed most of January and February due to foot and knee ailments.

Exum averaged 7.8 points and 2.9 assists in 55 games and was one of the Mavs' best perimeter defenders last season.