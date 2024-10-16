Forward Doug McDermott agrees to deal with Kings

Open Extended Reactions

Free agent sharpshooter Doug McDermott has agreed to a deal with the Sacramento Kings, it was announced on Wednesday.

The team did not release terms of the agreement.

McDermott joins the Kings, a Western Conference playoff contender, for his 11th NBA season, providing an accomplished veteran scorer and respected teammate.

The Kings were afforded the roster flexibility to add McDermott after Monday's trade of forward Jalen McDaniels, who was dealt to the San Antonio Spurs, according to sources.

McDermott, 32, has shot 41% from 3-point range over his 10-year NBA career, averaging 8.9 points per game.

The 6-foot-6 McDermott split last season between the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers, averaging 5.5 points over 64 games.