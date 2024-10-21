Open Extended Reactions

Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert has agreed to a four-year, $54 million contract extension, his agents, Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of Priority Sports, told ESPN.

The deal comes ahead of the 6 p.m. ET deadline for rookie extensions. Washington announced the extension but did not disclose terms.

Kispert, 24, is coming off a year in which he averaged a career-high 13.4 points while shooting 38.3% from distance on six attempts per game. He closed the season with 19 straight starts and averaged 17.2 points on 50.8% shooting from the field and 43.9% from 3 in those games.

A prolific 3-point shooter, Kispert's 459 career 3s are the most by a Wizards player through their first three NBA seasons in franchise history.

"Corey is someone who positively impacts our environment daily. He consistently shows up for the organization as both a player and a teammate, embodying the passion and professionalism we value," said Wizards general manager Will Dawkins said in a statement. "We are excited that he has the opportunity to continue his growth and development in Washington.

"He's a relentless worker who has added to his game each season. We look forward to his further evolution in the coming years."

The Wizards drafted Kispert out of Gonzaga with the No. 15 pick in the 2021 draft.