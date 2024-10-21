Dive into the eventful offseason of the Los Angeles Lakers, which included a Dan Hurley courtship, hiring a novice coach in JJ Redick and drafting the son of an NBA legend in Bronny James. (1:56)

Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- More than 30 years after they became the first father-son duo to team up in MLB history, Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. will be in the building Tuesday to potentially see LeBron James and Bronny James play in the same game in the NBA.

"I'm actually going to go to the game and I'm going to take my dad," Griffey Jr. said of the Minnesota Timberwolves-Los Angeles Lakers regular-season opener as a guest on "The Road to Cooperstown" podcast on SiriusXM this week. "First father and son to play baseball, now first father and son to play basketball, so it's a big deal for my dad and I to be there. We made history, now we get to watch history."

The Griffeys were teammates on the Seattle Mariners in 1990 and 1991 and famously hit back-to-back home runs on Sept. 14, 1990. Senior hit his first, and Junior completed the moment.

LeBron and Bronny played together once during the Lakers' six-game preseason schedule but did not link up for any assists in either combination.

Lakers coach JJ Redick, when asked Monday about the possibility of the father-son pair making history against Minnesota, would not confirm his rotation plans.

"Nothing's been finalized for anything yet," Redick said.

The coach previously said he planned to consult with the 39-year-old LeBron and 20-year-old Bronny to get their input on how they would like to execute the highly anticipated event.

Bronny expressed excitement about the Griffeys' planned attendance, nonetheless.

"It's going to be insane," he said. "Only two families to do it, so it's going to be a crazy experience, especially with what they've done."