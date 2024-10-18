NBA Rank 2024: Coaches, scouts and execs debate ESPN's top 100

Open Extended Reactions

On Thursday, ESPN's panel of experts completed its 14th annual ranking of the NBA's top 100 players.

In response, we reached out to scouts, coaches and executives across the league to get their feedback on our final list, including comments on where they agreed and disagreed with our rankings.

Here's a rundown of some of the biggest questions and points of contention from our latest edition of NBA Rank, including when rising San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama could get to the top of the list, how long future Hall of Famers LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry can stay inside the top 10 and who exactly are the five best players in the NBA right now?

(All rankings listed reflect 2024 NBA Rank placement.)

When could Wembanyama become the No. 1 player on this list? How long could his reign last?

There wasn't much debate about whether Wembanyama will reach the top of this list -- or whether he'll become a fixture there. And there wasn't much argument over how long it could take.