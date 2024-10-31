LaMelo Ball pulls up from way downtown and knocks down the 3-pointer for the Hornets. (0:20)

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball probably isn't a fan of haunted houses.

With Halloween settling in, the Hornets franchise decided to prank the 23-year-old on Thursday.

Ball was at peace, singing Big Sean and Drake's "Blessings" as he walked down a hallway.

But once he walked through a door, he found a creepy clown animatronic awaiting him, and the 6-foot-7 guard reacted accordingly.

this is the best scare video you'll see today pic.twitter.com/TVE6QbW1BB — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) October 31, 2024

Ball let out a scream before slapping the clown and fleeing up a flight of stairs. Midway through his retreat, Ball doubled back to hit the clown again, breaking the animatronic.

"Boy, hell naw. It's too early for that s---," Ball said in fright.

Ball is averaging 28.5 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists for the Hornets on 43.9% shooting. In Charlotte's 138-133 win on Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors, he finished with 19 points and 6 assists.