Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball probably isn't a fan of haunted houses.
With Halloween settling in, the Hornets franchise decided to prank the 23-year-old on Thursday.
Ball was at peace, singing Big Sean and Drake's "Blessings" as he walked down a hallway.
But once he walked through a door, he found a creepy clown animatronic awaiting him, and the 6-foot-7 guard reacted accordingly.
this is the best scare video you'll see today pic.twitter.com/TVE6QbW1BB— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) October 31, 2024
Ball let out a scream before slapping the clown and fleeing up a flight of stairs. Midway through his retreat, Ball doubled back to hit the clown again, breaking the animatronic.
"Boy, hell naw. It's too early for that s---," Ball said in fright.
Ball is averaging 28.5 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists for the Hornets on 43.9% shooting. In Charlotte's 138-133 win on Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors, he finished with 19 points and 6 assists.