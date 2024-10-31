        <
          Hornets prank LaMelo Ball in Halloween jump scare

          LaMelo Ball drops it in from deep (0:20)

          LaMelo Ball pulls up from way downtown and knocks down the 3-pointer for the Hornets. (0:20)

          • Kalan Hooks, ESPNOct 31, 2024, 07:39 PM

          Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball probably isn't a fan of haunted houses.

          With Halloween settling in, the Hornets franchise decided to prank the 23-year-old on Thursday.

          Ball was at peace, singing Big Sean and Drake's "Blessings" as he walked down a hallway.

          But once he walked through a door, he found a creepy clown animatronic awaiting him, and the 6-foot-7 guard reacted accordingly.

          Ball let out a scream before slapping the clown and fleeing up a flight of stairs. Midway through his retreat, Ball doubled back to hit the clown again, breaking the animatronic.

          "Boy, hell naw. It's too early for that s---," Ball said in fright.

          Ball is averaging 28.5 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists for the Hornets on 43.9% shooting. In Charlotte's 138-133 win on Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors, he finished with 19 points and 6 assists.