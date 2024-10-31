        <
          Halloween 2024: Athletes show out with costumes

          Pascal Siakam dressed as Andre 3000 for Halloween. Pascal Siakam/X
          • ESPN staffOct 31, 2024, 11:24 PM

          It's that time of year again.

          Athletes (and at least one actor) are proving they're just like us when it comes to their affinity for Halloween.

          Exhibit A: This assortment of costumes from NHL players.

          Whether it be a nod to Outkast or channeling "Elf," there has been no shortage of creative costumes in 2024. Here are how some other stars got into spooky season:

          Victor Wembanyama, No-Face

          Jay Huff, Kyle Kuzma

          Detroit Lions

          Rudy Gobert, werewolf

          Macaulay Culkin, Joe Burrow

          Pascal Siakam, Andre 3000

          Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren, "Despicable Me"

          Matt Rempe and Jonathan Quick, "Elf"

          Ray-Ray McCloud III, Katt Williams

          A'ja Wilson, Recess

          Minnesota Timberwolves

          Russell Westbrook, The Joker