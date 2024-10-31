Open Extended Reactions

It's that time of year again.

Athletes (and at least one actor) are proving they're just like us when it comes to their affinity for Halloween.

Exhibit A: This assortment of costumes from NHL players.

Whether it be a nod to Outkast or channeling "Elf," there has been no shortage of creative costumes in 2024. Here are how some other stars got into spooky season:

Rudy Gobert, werewolf

the big bad wolf 🐺 pic.twitter.com/QdVMwccMB1 — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 29, 2024

Macaulay Culkin, Joe Burrow

Pascal Siakam, Andre 3000

Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert wore a werewolf mask in the pregame tunnel before facing the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. Minnesota Timberwolves/X

New York Rangers players Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren wear "Despicable Me" costumes. @tategreenfox/IG

Ray-Ray McCloud III, Katt Williams

Russell Westbrook, The Joker