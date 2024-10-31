It's that time of year again.
Athletes (and at least one actor) are proving they're just like us when it comes to their affinity for Halloween.
Exhibit A: This assortment of costumes from NHL players.
Whether it be a nod to Outkast or channeling "Elf," there has been no shortage of creative costumes in 2024. Here are how some other stars got into spooky season:
Victor Wembanyama, No-Face
WEMBY! 😱🎃 pic.twitter.com/biGipEqE6H— NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2024
Jay Huff, Kyle Kuzma
Detroit Lions
Rudy Gobert, werewolf
the big bad wolf 🐺 pic.twitter.com/QdVMwccMB1— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 29, 2024
Macaulay Culkin, Joe Burrow
Pascal Siakam, Andre 3000
🥶Ice Cold🥶— pascal siakam (@pskills43) October 31, 2024
cc :: @outkast // @andre3000 pic.twitter.com/8AoRnwG6xM
Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren, "Despicable Me"
Matt Rempe and Jonathan Quick, "Elf"
Ray-Ray McCloud III, Katt Williams
A'ja Wilson, Recess
Minnesota Timberwolves
Halloween Party 📸 pic.twitter.com/DZ3189lihA— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 31, 2024
YESSIRSKI.— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 31, 2024
gooooooooodnight 😴 pic.twitter.com/UlqUlnpt3n
Russell Westbrook, The Joker
Russ' fits never miss, even on Halloween 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/DQxLJodqRD— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) October 31, 2024