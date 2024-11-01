Open Extended Reactions

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen sat out Thursday night's 106-88 loss to the San Antonio Spurs because of lower back spasms.

Markkanen averaged a team-high 18.0 points along with 7.3 rebounds through Utah's first four games. He signed a contract extension with the Jazz in August for $238 million over five years.

The 7-foot forward played just 17 minutes Tuesday night in a 113-96 loss to the Sacramento Kings, finishing with seven points and three rebounds, before leaving because of back spasms. Markkanen practiced with the team Thursday but showed no improvement in his condition.

"He came in this morning and did shootaround, and he felt OK," Jazz coach Will Hardy said. "We evaluated him this afternoon again, and he's not healthy enough to play."

Rookie forward Kyle Filipowski started in place of Markkanen against San Antonio. The Jazz selected Filipowski with the 32nd pick in the 2024 draft. He was averaging 4.0 points and 11.3 minutes this season entering Thursday night's game and had 12 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assist in 20 minutes in the loss.

