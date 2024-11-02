Open Extended Reactions

Six-year NBA guard Jaylen Nowell has agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, sources told ESPN on Saturday.

Powell joins a Pelicans team that's been crushed by injuries to start the season.

Dejounte Murray, its top offseason acquisition, broke his hand late in New Orleans' season-opening victory over the Bulls and is expected to miss an additional three to five weeks.

CJ McCollum has a right adductor strain that is expected to sideline him for two to three weeks. Herb Jones has a right shoulder strain and small low-grade partial thickness tear in his rotator cuff and could be out from two weeks to a month. And Trey Murphy III has yet to play this season due to a a right hamstring strain that is expected to keep him out for one more week.

Still, New Orleans is off to a 3-3 start.

Nowell holds career averages of 8.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He spent his first four NBA seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves and split time last season between the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies.