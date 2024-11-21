Paul George leaves the game vs. Memphis in the third quarter with an injury after a rough, 2-point outing. (0:26)

Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George suffered a hyperextended left knee early in the second half of Wednesday night's 117-111 loss at the Memphis Grizzlies, and he did not return.

Sixers officials said further testing will be done Thursday. It was the same knee that George hyperextended in the preseason, forcing him to miss the first five games of the regular season.

Asked if he could rule out structural damage to George's knee, coach Nick Nurse said, "I think so."

"I think they said it was similar to last time, which was a bone bruise, I think," Nurse said. "He was actually fairly close to coming back in the game, but then it kind of stiffened up as he got out a little bit more, so I decided not to, and now we got to take a look at it, make sure."

The injury marked the latest setback for the Sixers, who had stars George, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey together in the starting lineup for the first time. Maxey was back in action Wednesday after a six-game absence due to a hamstring injury.

George had just two points on 1-of-6 shooting with four rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes. Maxey also struggled from the floor, shooting 3-of-13 for eight points.

"Listen, it's certainly not easy," Nurse said. "Tyrese just getting back and didn't really have a feel tonight, and Paul going out. Certainly not easy ... but we didn't put enough together again for 48."

The Sixers have Thursday off before they host the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.