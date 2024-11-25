Fred VanVleet voices his anger towards the officials after being ejected in the fourth quarter. (0:28)

Rockets guard Fred VanVleet was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Monday "for confronting and directing profane language toward the officiating staff" in the waning moments of Houston's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

VanVleet, whistled for an offensive foul with the Rockets trailing by five points with 4.3 seconds remaining, directed his ire at all three officials while walking off the floor, leading to a technical foul and his ejection.

Near the end of his tirade, VanVleet nearly touched the face of an official while pointing at him as he walked off the floor in the 104-98 loss.

"VanVleet was ejected on one technical foul for his vulgar language and pointing at all three officials," crew chief Courtney Kirkland explained to a pool reporter after the game.

It appeared VanVleet's frustration initially came from a non-call on an attempted 3-pointer seconds before he was whistled for the offensive foul and subsequent technical foul.

Kirkland explained that after video review, officials saw "the defender did close space and did make contact with the hip of VanVleet and a foul should have been called," adding the foul would have been a two-shot foul and not a shooting foul on a 3-pointer, which would have provided the guard an opportunity to tie the game from the free throw line.

A ninth-year veteran, VanVleet ranks third in scoring (14.5 points per game) for the Rockets, shooting 39.4% from the field while leading the team in assists (6.1).