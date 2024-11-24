Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard shine in the Bucks' 125-119 win over the Hornets. (1:55)

Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams sustained season-ending tears to the ACL, meniscus and associated ligaments in his right knee, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

Williams, who is averaging 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this season, was injured late in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 125-119 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks when he was driving to the basket with just under four minutes remaining.

The Hornets on Sunday only said that a preliminary diagnosis revealed an ACL tear and that Williams would be out indefinitely.

In his sixth NBA season, Williams had established himself as a veteran leader for the Hornets and a starter alongside LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges.

Williams joined the Hornets in a trade deadline deal from the Dallas Mavericks last season.