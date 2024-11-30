LaMelo Ball does work to create space between him and his defender, then cashes a 3 from deep. (0:22)

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will miss at least the next two weeks with a left calf strain, the team announced Saturday.

Ball was hurt late in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's loss to the Miami Heat and sat out Friday's loss to the New York Knicks.

The Hornets said Ball will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Ball has been on a tear of late, averaging 40.3 points over the past four games he has played, including a career-high 50 points last Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks. Ball is second in the league in scoring, averaging a career-high 31.1 points to go with 6.9 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.

In a move to add depth, the Hornets are signing guard Isaiah Wong to a two-way NBA deal from the G League's Salt Lake City Stars, agent Darrell Comer of Tandem told ESPN. Wong, a former second-round pick by the Pacers in 2023, is averaging 24.1 points in the G League this season.