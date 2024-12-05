Rockets head coach Ime Udoka goes off on an official down the stretch vs. the Kings and gets ejected from the game. (1:00)

Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka was fined $50,000 by the NBA for his actions during Tuesday's loss to the Sacramento Kings in an NBA Cup game.

Udoka was docked for confronting and directing profane language toward a game official, failing to leave the court in a timely manner after being ejected, and public criticism of the officiating.

Udoka wasn't alone, as Rockets forward Tari Eason was fined $35,000 by the NBA for tossing a towel and using inappropriate language in the direction of a fan after the game. Also, Alperen Sengun was fined $15,000 by the league after directing inappropriate language toward a game official.

Udoka and Sengun were both assessed technical fouls and ejected with 1:52 remaining in Tuesday's game.

"Missed calls, blatant missed calls right in front of you," Udoka said of referee John Goble after the game. "You're calling ticky-tack moving screens, little s--- like that, but you don't want to call the obvious ones right in front of you. That was it. Thought [Sengun] got fouled a few times on that drive and on the layup and they don't want to call it. So I told him to get some f---ing glasses and open your eyes."