Open Extended Reactions

The NBA's Last Two Minute Report confirmed that officials made the correct call when Jonathan Kuminga was assessed a personal foul on Jalen Green on a loose ball scramble, resulting in Green hitting the winning free throws during the Houston Rockets' 91-90 win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

A livid Steve Kerr said after the game that the officiating crew, led by crew chief Bill Kennedy, had made an "unconscionable" call that the Warriors head coach had never seen in his NBA career. Kerr argued that the officials had allowed physical play up until that foul call with 3.5 seconds left.

Green's free throws sent the Rockets to Las Vegas to play in the NBA Cup semifinals against Oklahoma City on Saturday.

"I'm pissed off," Kerr said, echoing how his team also felt on late Wednesday night. "I wanted to go to Las Vegas. We wanted to win this Cup and we aren't going because of a loose ball foul, 80 feet from the basket with the game on the line. I've never seen anything like it in my life, and that was ridiculous."

On the possession that Kuminga fouled Green, Stephen Curry missed a 3-point attempt. A chaotic scramble for the loose ball ensued. Gary Payton II was able to gain possession of the ball on the floor as Fred VanVleet dove for the ball, too. Payton then tried to pass the ball to Kuminga, resulting in Green diving on the ball. The NBA said Kuminga "reaches over Green in an attempt to get to the ball and pulls his shoulder down."

As for Payton and VanVleet, the NBA determined it was a correct non-call as both made "incidental contact with each other in pursuit of the loose ball."

"I've never seen a loose ball foul on a jump ball situation, 80 feet from the basket with the game on the line," Kerr said. "I've never seen that. I think I saw it in college one time 30 years ago. Never seen it in the NBA. That is ... unconscionable. I don't even understand what just happened. Loose ball, diving on the floor, 80 feet from the basket, and you're going to give a guy two free throws to decide the game when people are scrambling for the ball. Just give them a timeout and let the players decide the game. That's how you officiate. Especially because the game was a complete wrestling match. They didn't call anything.

"So you've established you're just not going to call anything throughout the game. It's a physical game. And call a loose ball foul on a jump ball situation with guys diving on the floor? With the game on the line? This is a billion-dollar industry. You got people's jobs on the line."

This is the second loss in eight days in which the NBA confirmed a late call was correct that Kerr believed cost the Warriors a game. At the end of a 119-115 loss at Denver on Dec. 3, Kerr argued that Denver's Christian Braun signaled for a timeout after securing a loose ball while Denver had no timeouts left. The officials said they did not see Braun clearly signal for a timeout, which would have resulted in a technical foul and possession for the Warriors with 1.9 seconds left down four. The officials called for a jump ball instead.

"I am stunned," Kerr said after the Houston loss. "I give the Rockets credit. They battled back. They played great defense all night. But I feel for our guys. Our guys battled back, played their asses off and deserved to win that game or at least have a chance for one stop at the end to finish the game.

"And that was taken from us by a call that I don't think an elementary school referee would've made because that guy would've had feel and said, you know what? I'm not going to decide a game on a loose ball, 80 feet from the basket."