Bronny James' first road game in the G League resulted in the highest-scoring output of his young career Thursday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers rookie scored a game-high 30 points on 13-of-23 shooting as his South Bay Lakers fell to the Valley Suns 106-100 in Tempe, Arizona.

The No. 55 pick in this year's draft added three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. He's now averaging 14.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists across four G League games overall.

James, 20, was recently sidelined for several weeks while dealing with a bone bruise in his left heel. The Lakers were cautious in his recovery, sources told ESPN on Wednesday, because the heel injury was affecting the same leg that required left knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus when he was in high school.

James has played seven games in the NBA this season, most recently Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers, but is averaging less than 3 minutes per contest.

James' father, LeBron James, will miss a second straight game Friday when the Lakers take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. He's dealing with foot soreness, according to the team.