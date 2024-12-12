Stephen A. Smith explains why LeBron James doesn't deserve to play with Steph Curry on the Warriors. (1:49)

Open Extended Reactions

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is unlikely to play Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources told ESPN.

It would give James, who missed Sunday's game with foot soreness, eight days in between games if he returns Sunday against Memphis.

Because of the NBA Cup, the Lakers are able to take a prudent approach with the schedule to allow James to recalibrate and recharge his body.

L.A. plays just two games in a 10-day stretch from Dec. 9-18 -- coach JJ Redick gave the entire team Monday off and designated Tuesday as an optional "get what you need" day.

Redick met with many of the Lakers' players individually Tuesday, but James was not present, the coach said Wednesday.

On the season, James is averaging 23 points on 49.5% shooting (35.9% from 3), 9.1 assists and 8.0 rebounds. Redick said he is in constant communication with both James and his longtime athletic trainer, Mike Mancias, about managing the four-time MVP's workload as he nears his 40th birthday at the end of the month.

"In game, he's asked for a sub a couple times because he's gassed," Redick said Wednesday. "For us, we have to be cognizant as we play more and more games, just the cumulative effect of playing a lot of minutes and Sunday, being banged up with the foot thing, it felt like a good opportunity for him to get some rest."