Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James, fresh off a string of promising performances for the South Bay Lakers, will participate in the G League Winter Showcase this week, sources told ESPN.

The showcase runs from Dec. 19-22 in Orlando, Florida, and is one of the most important events on the G League calendar, with personnel from all 30 NBA teams in attendance to scout the talent on display.

The Lakers' front office and James' agents at Klutch Sports partnered on the plan to have the guard head to Orlando as another step in his development, sources told ESPN.

James, 20, selected with the No. 55 pick in the second round by the Lakers, has averaged 20.7 points on 43.1% shooting (26.3% from 3) with 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists over his past three games for South Bay.

"I think where I've seen [his progress] on court in the G League, I think some decision-making with the basketball, being on ball and making good decisions both as a scorer and as a playmaker," Lakers coach JJ Redick said when asked about Bronny after practice Tuesday. "Continuing to see the flashes defensively of what we're really excited about."

His father, LeBron James, said he watched his son's games while he was recovering from left foot soreness that kept him away from the Lakers last week.

"Just keep stacking the days, keep putting in the work," LeBron said. "The work always prevails at the end of the day. It's just great to see him getting back into the flow, getting back to his game, getting back to him just playing free and going out and just playing the game that he loves and knows how to play. I loved his aggressiveness."

South Bay's first game in Orlando is Thursday against the Greensboro Swarm.