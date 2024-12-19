Giannis Antetokounmpo was named to the 2024 NBA Cup all-tournament team, announced Thursday, after leading the Milwaukee Bucks to the championship.
Antetokounmpo was a unanimous selection by all 20 media members on the voting panel, as was Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Bucks defeated the Thunder 97-81 on Tuesday night in Las Vegas to win the in-season tournament title.
Antetokounmpo posted a triple-double Tuesday with 26 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists, earning NBA Cup MVP honors. Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 21 points.
They were joined on the all-tournament team by the Bucks' Damian Lillard (19 votes), the Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (12) and the Houston Rockets' Alperen Sengun (six).