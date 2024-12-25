Joel Embiid takes a fall during the 76ers pregame warmups but is able to start vs. the Celtics. (0:25)

BOSTON -- Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid fell to the parquet floor during warmups before Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics but remained in the starting lineup for the Christmas Day matchup.

Embiid was shooting near the sideline about 45 minutes before tipoff and appeared to get caught up in a security rope separating the players from the fans sitting courtside. The 2023 NBA MVP grabbed his right ankle and remained on the court for a minute before walking off to the locker room.

When the Sixers returned to the court for a separate shooting session a few minutes before the tipoff, Embiid was late to join them. He eventually did come out and warmed up as usual, then was announced as a member of Philadelphia's starting lineup.

A two-time NBA scoring champion, Embiid is averaging 20.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this season -- far below his career averages. He has missed all but nine games because of left knee soreness, a sinus fracture and a three-game suspension for an altercation with a reporter in the locker room.

Embiid wore a mask while playing in just his third game since the sinus fracture. He was ejected from his previous game, on Monday against San Antonio, after picking up his second technical foul in the second quarter for arguing with referee Jenna Schroeder.