Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle will be out at least two more weeks.

The team said Wednesday that an MRI taken at the Mayo Clinic showed a right adductor strain, which was confirmed when Dr. Benjamin Domb of the American Hip Institute gave his second opinion. Randle will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Randle was pulled from the second quarter of Minnesota's Jan. 30 game at Utah with a right groin strain.

The Timberwolves went on to beat the Jazz by 25 points, then lost their next two home games, each by two points. The Wizards won 105-103 on Saturday, and the Kings followed with a 116-114 win on Monday.

Minnesota (27-23) is in seventh place in the Western Conference, one game behind the Clippers for the final guaranteed postseason spot.

The Timberwolves acquired Randle on Oct. 2 in a multi-player, three-team trade. The other headliner in the deal was Karl-Anthony Towns, who went to the Knicks.

On the season, Randle is averaging 18.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 48 games. He is second on the team in points and rebounds.

In 11 seasons and 689 games with the Lakers (2014-18), Pelicans (2018-19), Knicks (2019-24) and Timberwolves, he has career averages of 19.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists.