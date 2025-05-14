Open Extended Reactions

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is the winner of the 2024-25 Magic Johnson Award.

The Professional Basketball Writers Association gives the award annually to the NBA player who excels on the court and displays "cooperation and grace in dealing with the media and fans."

Durant also won the award in the 2010-11 season, his fourth in the league, with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He becomes the fourth two-time honoree, joining Stephen Curry (2016, '24), Damian Lillard (2017, '20) and Shane Battier (2007, '13).

"We're really pleased to honor KD again," association president Howard Beck said. "Kevin has long been one of the NBA's most thoughtful and accessible stars. He always makes time for reporters, whether for on-the-record interviews or just informal chit-chat, and he never shies away from any topic. He's as eager to dive into the minutiae of a single play as he is to discuss broader issues facing the league. His passion for the game always comes through. Our members were also really appreciative of Kevin's public advocacy for reopening locker rooms after the pandemic, recognizing how critical that access is for building trust and rapport between players and journalists."

Durant, 36, was named to his 15th All-Star team in the 2024-25 season. He averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers finished second in the balloting, with the Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton and Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green the other finalists.

The award has been given annually since 2001.