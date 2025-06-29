Open Extended Reactions

The Orlando Magic are declining the $11 million team option for big man Moritz Wagner, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Orlando is also declining Caleb Houstan's $2.1 million option, sources said. The Magic retain both players' Bird rights, meaning they can re-sign both as free agents.

Wagner suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in December and was limited to 30 games. Before the injury, Wagner was off to a career-best start to the year, averaging 12.9 points while shooting 56.2% from the field.

Brother of Magic star Franz Wagner, Moritz Wagner was originally selected with the 25th pick in the 2018 NBA draft. After three different stops in his first three seasons, he was waived toward the end of the 2020-21 season and picked up by Orlando.

Houstan, 22, was selected in the second round of the 2022 draft by Orlando. He averaged 4.1 points in 13.6 minutes per game last season.