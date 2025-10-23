Open Extended Reactions

MILWAUKEE -- Ever since the NBA released its full regular-season schedule in August, Khris Middleton had been anticipating Wednesday's night's season opener.

After 12 seasons and 735 games with the Bucks -- highlighted by winning the 2021 NBA championship -- Middleton played his first game as a visitor in Milwaukee, this time as a member of the Wizards in a 133-120 Washington loss.

A sold-out crowd at Fisrev Forum serenaded Middleton with several standing ovations throughout the evening. The first came when his name was announced in pregame introductions. Another happened when a tribute video played on the scoreboard during a first-quarter timeout. And the last took place as Middleton checked out of the game after scoring a team-high 23 points.

"To get that type of recognition, appreciation from the city, the organization, I mean that meant the world to me," Middleton said.

"To get a standing ovation on the road doesn't happen often, so I wanted to make sure that they knew I acknowledge them. Even though I really don't speak too much or do too much, but that really meant a lot. That's every player's dream to get a standing ovation no matter where they're at."

Milwaukee dealt Middleton to the Wizards before the trade deadline in February as part of a multiplayer deal that brought Kyle Kuzma to Milwaukee.

In his return Wednesday night, Middleton was greeted by the team mascot and band as he walked into the arena before the game, and several team staffers stopped him after it for greetings and pictures. The video tribute during the game lasted over a minute.

Milwaukee will always love you, Khris. 💚 pic.twitter.com/6USkHDzvt9 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 23, 2025

What was an emotional night for Middleton was also described as a "weird" one for longtime teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two matched up against each other several times during the game -- a throwback to the 12 years they spent doing that in practice.

"Even when we became All-Stars and champions, during the summertime, playing our one-on-one battles," Middleton said. "We talk a lot. It's all just competitive. We both want to win, we both want the best out of each other."

In the second quarter, Middleton got one over on Antetokounmpo, stepping under the basket to draw a charge.

"I saw his eyes light up when he saw me under the rim," Middleton said with a smile. "So I knew either foul, take a charge to get out the way ... I've got worse hits from that guy. That one was light."

Before the February trade, Antetokounmpo never had played an NBA game without Middleton as a teammate.

"Obviously he had a great game, he still can hoop," said Antetokounmpo, who finished with 37 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in 27 minutes. "He's still a big threat when he's out there on the court. He always plays that right way. Makes a good decision, makes his teammates better defensively. He's always going to be in the right position and sometimes going to put his body with the line, take a charge. He's always playing smart."

Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo matched up against each other several times during Wednesday night's game, then embraced on the court after it. "He still can hoop,” Giannis said. Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Although it was Middleton's first time as a visitor in Milwaukee since the trade, Antetokounmpo pointed out that this was their third meeting overall, including a matchup in D.C. a few weeks after the deal and the 2019 World Cup.

"I got him," Antetokounmpo said. "Two-one, I'm up."

Although the Bucks picked up the win Wednesday, they did lose point guard Kevin Porter Jr. in the first quarter to a sprained left ankle after he stepped on teammate Bobby Portis' foot. Porter had 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting before the injury.

He's scheduled to undergo an MRI on Thursday.

"It didn't look good," Bucks coach Doc Rivers said. "I'll just say that. Got to hope for the best, but looking at it, it was a pretty bad sprain."