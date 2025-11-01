Open Extended Reactions

A frustrated Ja Morant told reporters to "go ask the coaching staff" about his struggles during the Memphis Grizzlies' 117-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Morant was held to a season-low eight points, going 3-of-14 from the field, and seven assists. Asked about what he noticed in the game, Morant was again terse.

"According to them, probably don't play me, honestly," Morant said. "That's basically what the message was. It's cool."

Morant gave similar responses about asking the coaching staff when responding to questions without explaining further. He is averaging a career-low 28.5 minutes through six games.

First-year Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo's postgame news conference ended before he could be asked about Morant's comments.

The Grizzlies built a double-digit lead in the second quarter while scoring 42 points, including a 27-4 rally in the closing minutes to lead 69-55 at the half.

But the Lakers and Luka Doncic (44 points) sliced away at the Grizzlies' advantage in the second half, erasing the deficit in the first seven minutes of the third before pulling away in the fourth.

