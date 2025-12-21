Open Extended Reactions

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected early in the second quarter Saturday night, receiving back-to-back technical fouls for a shove of Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie and an extended argument about the initial call afterward.

Green blocked Gillespie's shot with 10:45 left in the quarter and the two exchanged words on the way up the court. Right as Stephen Curry made a transition 3 at the 10:39 mark, Green barreled into Gillespie, drawing the initial technical call from nearby official Pat Fraher.

Upset at the whistle, Green turned his ire toward Fraher and mimicked the technical call. He then followed Fraher toward the scorer's table and continued to yell in his direction, eventually earning the second technical as team security ushered him to the locker room.

It was Green's first ejection this season but the 21st regular-season disqualification of his career. The ejection left the struggling Warriors -- having lost nine of their past 14 games -- without their starting power forward and defensive anchor for the final three quarters. Golden State was down 48-38 at the time of the ejection.