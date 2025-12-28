Open Extended Reactions

LA Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr., who has been out since Nov. 16 because of a sprained MCL, will be available to return Sunday against the Detroit Pistons, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Jones had started the first 13 games of the season and was averaging a career-high 10.9 points before the injury.

He was injured during a collision against the Boston Celtics on Nov. 16, and was helped to the locker room, grabbing his right knee.

The Clippers, who have struggled to a 9-21 record this season, are on a three-game win streak.