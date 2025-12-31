Coby White and Josh Giddey depart the Bulls' loss to the Timberwolves due to injuries. (1:00)

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey will miss at least a few weeks because of a strained left hamstring, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Giddey walked off the court gingerly after he was injured early in the second half during Monday night's 136-101 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Chicago.

The injury is a tough blow for Giddey, who has career-best averages of 19.2 points, 9.0 assists and 8.9 rebounds this season.

Coby White, Chicago's leading scorer with 20.5 points per game, also left Monday night's game with a right calf strain. The Bulls did not have an update on White's status.