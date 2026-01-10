Open Extended Reactions

Orlando Magic forward/center Moritz Wagner is listed as available to make his season debut Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans, the team announced.

Wagner was a Sixth Man of the Year candidate last season before tearing his ACL in December. He was averaging a career-high 12.9 points per game while shooting 56.2% from the field before the injury.

The Magic signed Wagner to a one-year, $5 million deal this past summer to keep him in Orlando.

The brother of Magic star Franz Wagner, Moritz Wagner was selected with the 25th pick in the 2018 NBA draft. After three stops in his first three seasons, he was waived toward the end of the 2020-21 season and picked up by Orlando.