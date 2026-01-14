Trae Young says that Washington is "overlooked" as a basketball market and that he is excited to join the Wizards. (1:33)

Open Extended Reactions

New Washington Wizards star Trae Young is still recovering from MCL and quad injuries on his right leg and will be re-evaluated after the mid-February All-Star break, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

The Wizards are taking a cautious approach with the injuries to their new trade acquisition.

Atlanta received CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert on Wednesday in exchange for the 27-year-old Young, who spent seven-plus seasons as the face of the Hawks' franchise.

In 10 games this season, Young has averaged 19.3 points, 8.9 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 28 minutes per night while shooting 41.5% from the field and 30.5% from 3-point range.

An All-NBA selection in 2021-22, Young has career averages of 25.2 points and 9.8 assists per game. He led the league last season with 11.6 assists per game.

He has averaged 25 points and 10 assists in two seasons in his career (2022-23, 2023-24), tied with Russell Westbrook for the second-most such seasons in NBA history (Oscar Robertson leads with five). Young has scored or assisted on 48.1 points per game in his career, second most in NBA history behind Luka Doncic (48.9).

The Wizards have lost three in a row to fall to 10-28 and are 14th in the Eastern Conference standings. Washington has not made the playoffs since losing in the first round in the 2020-21 season.