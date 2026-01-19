Thunder's Jalen Williams to be reevaluated in 'a couple of weeks'

Open Extended Reactions

Oklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Jalen Williams has a right hamstring strain and will be reevaluated in "a couple of weeks," a significant loss for the defending NBA champions.

The 6-foot-6 Williams was named an All-Star last season for the first time and was selected all-defensive second team and All-NBA third team. He is averaging 16.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists this season and has helped the Thunder compile a league-best 35-8 record.

He was hurt during the second quarter of Saturday's 122-120 loss at Miami. The team said then that he had right thigh soreness, though he grabbed his right hamstring as he limped off the court.

On Monday, the Thunder said they would "see where Jalen Williams is at with his right hamstring strain in a couple of weeks."

Williams missed the first month of the season while recovering from wrist surgery. He suffered the injury last season and played hurt throughout the Thunder's title run. After missing the preseason and the first month of this season, he returned in late November and started all 24 games he played in before his latest injury.

Ajay Mitchell likely will pick up most of the slack. The second-year guard has been one of the league's top reserves this season. He averages 14.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.