Nuggets to reevaluate Gordon (hamstring) in 4 to 6 weeks

Open Extended Reactions

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon will be reevaluated in four to six weeks with a right hamstring strain, the team announced Thursday.

Gordon aggravated the previous hamstring injury he sustained in late November during the second half of Friday's 102-100 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Denver coach David Adelman had said after the game that Gordon was optimistic his hamstring injury was not as bad as the one earlier this season, which kept him sidelined for more than a month, but that further testing was needed.

The injury is the latest blow to an already injury-depleted Nuggets squad that has seen multiple players, including Nikola Jokic, miss time with ailments.

Gordon is averaging a career-best 17.7 points in 23 games this season.